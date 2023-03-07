^

Liza Soberano puts end to abortion rumors, clarifies weight gain under lie detector test

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 11:32am
Actress and model Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Liza Soberano clarified once and for all that she did not have abortion, nor did she ever get pregnant with her partner Enrique Gil.

In a vlog on fellow actress Bea Alonzo's YouTube channel where she participated in a lie detector challenge, Liza was asked by Bea if she ever had abortion.

Liza confidently said no and the machine confirmed she was telling the truth, and the actress-singer gave out an exasperated sigh.

She explained such rumors began around the time she was in the United States, having her finger operated following an injury on the set of the the 2018 series "Bagani" wherein she starred with Enrique, and she couldn't talk about the incident.

The actress also added that at the time, she couldn't give social media updates as her arm was in a cast and she was always sick due to constantly taking antiobiotics, then finally came around to how such a rumor began.

"I don't know if he was a reporter... he started making accusations toward me, and they were like 'blind items' — hindi niya ako na-namedrop pero super obvious like he was saying na 'yung Darna na hindi lumipad'," said Liza, recalling that the word initially spread as she was being rolled into the operating room.

Before Liza continued with her story, Bea empathized with her, saying there really are things people don't know about actors.

Liza then said that before she flew to the United States, she was gaining weight after exercising for the "Darna" project that eventually went to Jane De Leon, and had to stop because of the injury, so she maintained her bigger physical appearance.

"I couldn't exercise, my finger was broken and I had gained weight, people were seeing that and I went absent [online]," shared Liza. "It's just sad that I couldn't defend myself, so I had to post the picture na nagpa-opera ako and for some reason people still didn't believe it."

The actress even said that she was in a very good relationship accepted by the public, so she would have never considered an abortion if she really did get pregnant, especially as she doesn't believe in such acts.

In the same vlog, Liza shared that "Hello Love Goodbye" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards was first offered to her and Enrique, and she also gave her honest opinion on the love team phenomena in the Philippines.

The vlog was shot weeks before Liza released her own video about her career, leaving her previous management for Careless, and treading new ground, adding that there was no hint of bitterness or regret in her decisions. — Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel

