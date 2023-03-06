'Please save it for us': Liza Soberano reveals 'Hello Love Goodbye' first offered to her, Enrique Gil

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano revealed that the blockbuster movie "Hello Love Goodbye" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards was first offered to her and on- and off-screen partner Enrique Gil.

In the latest YouTube video of Bea Alonzo, Liza said that she wanted to do the movie but got shocked when it was offered to Kathryn and Enrique.

“While doing 'Bagani,' nabalitaan ko na they offered (the film) to Kathryn and Quen and na-scared (ako). I asked why did they do that. I asked them to save the project for me and Quen nu'ng pinitch sa amin," she said.

“Parang can we do this pitch pero they didn’t kasi kailangan pang i-develop pa more. And then we say, ‘Okay, please save it for us’ and then nalaman ko na lang na they will still be offering it to Quen and Kathryn," she said.

Liza admitted that she's scared that fans may not see the LizQuen tandem anymore after "Bagani" when she does "Darna."

“And I was scared that like after 'Bagani' and when I do 'Darna.' wala na ‘yung LizQuen and for me, I don’t want to do that to the fans and also Quen was my comfort zone,” she said.

“So later I realized, ‘Oh my God! Ang dami kong hindi nagawa sa career ko' and that’s why everybody, I think, takes for granted my talent or acting capabilities because they only see me in a loveteam,” she added.

Fans of Kathryn posted on Twitter their reaction to Liza's revelation.

“The success of Hello, Love, Goodbye will not be the same if it wasn’t her in it. So cut the crap the swallow your frustrations,” a Twitter user said.

“She didn’t just (play) Joy, she is Joy. No one can play that character as good as KB did. She may not be the first choice for that role but she was destined to play it,” another user wrote. — Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel

