Hacked? Liza Soberano Instagram, YouTube accounts wiped out

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 5:30pm
Liza Soberano attends Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP / Gonzalo Marroquin Getty Images for Gold House

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of actress Liza Soberano were shocked to see her social media accounts wiped out. 

Liza's Instgram account has no profile photo or posts, while her YouTube channel has no videos. 

Fans of the actress believe that her social media accounts were hacked. 

Liza has 17.6 million followers on Instagram, while her YouTube channel has 1.55 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Liza's throwback photos of her attending a high school prom circulated online. 

Facebook page Publiko compiled Liza's photos, wherein she was seen in a black strapless dress with a date. 

"Makaraan mag-viral ang throwback photo ni Joshua Garcia na nag-escort sa sagala bago pa siya naging tanyag na aktor, kumalat naman ang mga larawan ni Liza Soberano nang dumalo ito sa high school prom mahigit isang dekada na ang nakararaan," the Facebook page wrote. 

"Sa mga nasabing larawan, makikita si Liza na nakasuot ng little black dress habang kasama ang kanyang hindi-nakilalang escort. Hawak din niya ang isang stem ng red rose na bigay ng kanyang prom date," it added.

 RELATED'Become my own person': Liza Soberano confirms moving to LA to pursue singing, acting

