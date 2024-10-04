^

FiberXers rout Beermen to force Game 5

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 10:08pm
Schonny Winston (8) led the charge for the FiberXers.
MANILA, Philippines -- Off to a Game 5, we go.

The Converge FiberXers pulled away in the second half to force a do-or-die Game 5 against the San Miguel Beermen, 114-100, in their PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinals clash Friday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Converge, which has now won back-to-back games in the best-of-five quarterfinals series, banked on a 37-24 third quarter to take full control of the match.

Schonny Winston spearheaded the FiberXers with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists. Justin Arana added 25 markers and eight boards to go with four dimes.

The two teams were kept in a nip-and-tuck matchup through the middle of the third quarter, with a split from the line by Jericho Cruz giving the Beermen a 71-70 lead.

However, a 13-5 run by Converge in the next three minutes capped by a Jeo Ambohot miss and a make from the free throw line made it a nine-point FiberXers lead, 84-75.

A June Mar Fajardo layup halted the run, but back-to-back layups by Kinig Caralipio and Jalen Jones pushed the lead to double digits.

San Miguel was able to cut the lead to five, 84-89, after a 3-pointer by Marcio Lassiter at the 10:27 mark of the fourth quarter.

Converge, though, unleashed a 10-1 haymaker capepd by a Caralipio layup to give them a 99-85 advantage with 5:20 remaining.

The Beermen inched closer to nine, 94-103, with 3:06 left, but a big 3-pointer by Bryan Santos kept them at bay, 106-94, with 2:57 to go.

Fajardo split his freebies on the other end, but another Santos triple on the transition shut the door completely on any comeback attempt, 109-95.

The lead grew to as much as 17 points, 114-97, with a minute and five seconds left after a power layup by Arana.

"We forced a do-or-die, a sudden death on Sunday, but whenever you go that sudden death, the last game of the series, wala na yung mga stats. Everything is out the window. It's just one game," Converge head coach Franco Atienza said. 

Jones chipped in 22 points for Converge, while Stockton had 16 points and eight assists.

EJ Anosike had a double-double with 35 points and 11 rebounds for San Miguel. Fajardo added 17 points and 20 rebounds as he showcased his power in the paint.

The FiberXers were able to capitalize on the 19 Beermen turnovers, turning them into 22 points.

They also shot 42-of-86 from the field, good for 48.8%. San Miguel made just 34 of their 80 attempts.

