Converge rules out momentum, stats in winner-take-all Game 5 vs Beermen

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite getting back-to-back wins with their backs against the wall, the Converge FiberXers are downplaying the momentum shift in their PBA Governors' Cup best-of-five quarterfinal series against the San Miguel Beermen.

Converge faced a 0-2 hole against the mighty Beermen, but after Friday night’s 114-100 win, the FiberXers forced a do-or-die Game 5.

After the win, head coach Franco Atienza said that stats and momentum will not be a factor any longer as both teams will try to get to the semifinals.

“If you are going up against a perennial championship contender, balewala ang momentum e. Again, everything will be… Stats will be out, momentum will be out, it’s just one game,” Atienza told reporters.

“Whoever would want it more, however cliche that may sound, yun ang makakakuha nito. Wala nang pinag-uusapan na history, stats, na winning streak, walang losing streak. It will boil down to that one game,” he added.

In Game 3 , Converge stormed back from 27 points down and banked on a game-winner by Alec Stockton to finally tally a win.

In Friday’s Game 4, the FiberXers pulled away in the second half as Schonny Winston, Justin Arana and Jalen Jones all had huge performances.

Winston finished with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Arana had 25 markers, eight boards and four dimes. Jones, for his part, backstopped with 22 points and seven rebounds while also recording four steals.

These performances leveled the 35 point-11 rebound outing of EJ Anosike and the 17 point-20 rebound double-double of June Mar Fajardo.

Atienza added that the team’s nothing-to-lose position in the previous two games could have been an advantage for them, but that also is out the window.

“I believe kahit nakadikta kami ng somehow momentum with the two wins, but they also have two wins. We have to win one game, they have to win one game. So balewala na yun,” he said.

And with this, he emphasized that the team should bring the same energy, sharpness and togetherness in Game 5.

“They are so poised and they are so strong and they just have good players, good coaches there. I think talagang they would be ready for the game on Sunday. We will be ready as well.”

The final game of the series will be played at the Ynares Center in Antipolo at 7:30 p.m.