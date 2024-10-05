^

Sports

Converge rules out momentum, stats in winner-take-all Game 5 vs Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 11:07am
Converge rules out momentum, stats in winner-take-all Game 5 vs Beermen
Converge head coach Franco Atienza
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite getting back-to-back wins with their backs against the wall, the Converge FiberXers are downplaying the momentum shift in their PBA Governors' Cup best-of-five quarterfinal series against the San Miguel Beermen.

Converge faced a 0-2 hole against the mighty Beermen, but after Friday night’s 114-100 win, the FiberXers forced a do-or-die Game 5.

After the win, head coach Franco Atienza said that stats and momentum will not be a factor any longer as both teams will try to get to the semifinals.

“If you are going up against a perennial championship contender, balewala ang momentum e. Again, everything will be… Stats will be out, momentum will be out, it’s just one game,” Atienza told reporters.

“Whoever would want it more, however cliche that may sound, yun ang makakakuha nito. Wala nang pinag-uusapan na history, stats, na winning streak, walang losing streak. It will boil down to that one game,” he added.

In Game 3 , Converge stormed back from 27 points down and banked on a game-winner by Alec Stockton to finally tally a win.

In Friday’s Game 4, the FiberXers pulled away in the second half as Schonny Winston, Justin Arana and Jalen Jones all had huge performances.

Winston finished with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Arana had 25 markers, eight boards and four dimes. Jones, for his part, backstopped with 22 points and seven rebounds while also recording four steals.

These performances leveled the 35 point-11 rebound outing of EJ Anosike and the 17 point-20 rebound double-double of June Mar Fajardo.

Atienza added that the team’s nothing-to-lose position in the previous two games could have been an advantage for them, but that also is out the window.

“I believe kahit nakadikta kami ng somehow momentum with the two wins, but they also have two wins. We have to win one game, they have to win one game. So balewala na yun,” he said.

And with this, he emphasized that the team should bring the same energy, sharpness and togetherness in Game 5.

“They are so poised and they are so strong and they just have good players, good coaches there. I think talagang they would be ready for the game on Sunday. We will be ready as well.”

The final game of the series will be played at the Ynares Center in Antipolo at 7:30 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Arellano stuns CSB,boosts hopes

Arellano stuns CSB,boosts hopes

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Arellano University added another big fish to its growing NCAA Season 100 catch after it shocked leader St. Benilde, 73-71,...
Sports
fbtw
Regional bets dominate PGT match play

Regional bets dominate PGT match play

12 hours ago
Regional players turned in commanding performances in the ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals, capturing six of the...
Sports
fbtw
Rizal spikers sustain streak

Rizal spikers sustain streak

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Streaking Rizal-St. Gerrard Charity Foundation Inc. firmed up its hold of second spot while AM Caloocan Air Force knocked...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine XIs set friendlies

Philippine XIs set friendlies

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Philippine men’s and women’s football teams are gearing up for testy battles overseas as part of their respective...
Sports
fbtw
No foreign coach for Yulo

No foreign coach for Yulo

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said yesterday two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sinner not &lsquo;comfortable&rsquo;

Sinner not ‘comfortable’

12 hours ago
World number one Jannik Sinner said Friday he was not in a “comfortable” situation as his doping case dragged...
Sports
fbtw

Saving amateur boxing

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
The danger of boxing being removed from the Olympic Games is very real. Up to this point, it has not been included in the calendar for Los Angeles in 2028.
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers rout Beermen to force Game 5

FiberXers rout Beermen to force Game 5

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Off to a Game 5, we go.
Sports
fbtw
Regional bets haul titles in JPGT Match Play Finals

Regional bets haul titles in JPGT Match Play Finals

17 hours ago
Regional players rose to the occasion and turned in commanding performances in the ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with