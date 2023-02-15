^

Barney the Dinosaur gets new look ahead of relaunch

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 15, 2023 | 3:18pm
Barney the Dinosaur gets new look ahead of relaunch
Barney the Dinosaur
MANILA, Philippines — Toy company Mattel has announced it is relaunching the Barney franchise with with movies, shows, music, toys, and other merchandise, this as the beloved purple dinosaur was given a whole new look.

The new appearance of Barney the Dinosaur sees him keeping his iconic purple and green colors, with the major difference being more defined eyes and teeth.

Mattel has not shunned the original Barney look as popularized by the mascot that frequently appeared on television during the 1990s and 2000s as the classic Barney will be featured on apparel and accessories for older fans.

Some celebrities that appeared on the "Barney & Friends" show include Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Debby Ryan, and Madison Pettis.

Related: Mattel unveils new Barbie doll for pre-school children

Primary among the rebranding is a new pre-school animated series in 2024 which sees Barney accompanying audiences on music-filled adventures centered on love, community, and encouragement. 

Fans will be hoping that Barney will be joined by dinosaur siblings BJ and Baby Bop, and the comeback of his famous song "I Love You."

"Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time," said Josh Silverman, a high-ranking executive at Mattel. "We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families."

Mattel had previously tapped into bringing back Masters of the Universe and Monster High on television, and are currently focused on the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie as the titular character coming out later this year.

RELATED: WATCH: 'Barbie' teaser trailer goes '2001: A Space Odyssey' mode

