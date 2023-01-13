^

Mattel unveils new Barbie doll for pre-school children

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 4:39pm
Mattel unveils new Barbie doll for pre-school children
My First Barbie
MANDAUE, Philippines — Toy company Mattel has released a set of its popular Barbie dolls specifically geared at younger kids.

Dolls in the "My First Barbie" collection stand at 13.5 inches tall, two inches bigger than standard Barbie dolls, are made of softer material, and have longer hair for brushing.

Another key difference is the dolls' hands are not lifted upwards and all the fingers are connected, making it easier for children to redress the dolls with Velcro-fastened clothing.

"[Parents] wanted a Barbie doll that was easier to play with for little hands with less dexterity,” said Mattel's executive vice president and global head of Barbie Lisa McKnight.

Each of these changes make the "My First Barbie" dolls the ideal toy for pre-schoolers, this as the dolls come in four different skin tones and miniature accessories.

Barbie dolls were first launched in 1959 and has since grown to become one of the world's most popular toys.

Later this July a movie about the doll directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie will be released in theaters.

