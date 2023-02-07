^

Entertainment

TV ratings for latest Grammys best in 3 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 12:34pm
TV ratings for latest Grammys best in 3 years
From left: Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance.” Harry Styles poses with the Best Pop Vocal Album Award and Album of the Year Award for “Harry’s House,” while Adele, winner of Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy on Me," poses in the press room during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Kevin Winter, Alberto E. Rodriguez, Amy Sussman

MANILA, Philippines — The 2023 Grammys saw its biggest audience ratings since 2020, but it is still a bit away from the numbers it used to reel in before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

According to primary data provided by Nielsen, the 65th Grammy Awards had 12.4 million viewers on CBS — the cable network where the ceremony aired on American television — and on the CBS and Paramount+ apps.

Paramount+ said the 2023 Grammys drew its biggest-ever live-streaming audience since it launched in March 2021, though the streaming platform did not provide specific numbers.

CBS added that online, the 2023 Grammys hit 66 billion potential impressions, including 53 million social video clips, making it "the #1 social entertainment event of 2023" so far.

Related: LIST: Grammy Awards 2023 key winners

For comparison, last year's television ratings were just 9.59 million viewers, albeit only on cable, meaning the 2023 ratings are a 30% improvement.

The 2020 Grammys, the last pre-pandemic ceremony, had 18.69 million viewers, which is 34% more than the numbers for 2023.

This is the first time that the Grammys was held once again during the winter in the United States, as the previous two editions were held during the spring.

Big winners of the night were Harry Styles' "Harry's House" for Album of the Year, Lizzo’s "About Damn Time" for Record of the Year, Bonnie Raitt’s "Just Like That" for Song of the Year, and Samara Joy as Best New Artist.

Milestones were also marked as Beyonce, with four new trophies, became the most-awarded Grammy artist of all time with 32 wins, while actress Viola Davis became the 18th person to achieve an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) after winning Best Spoken Word Album.

RELATED: Beyonce breaks record for lifetime Grammy wins

GRAMMY

GRAMMY AWARDS

GRAMMYS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea&rsquo;s upcoming slate

Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea’s upcoming slate

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 14 hours ago
Netflix Korea has a proven track record of producing and releasing titles with global appeal and success like Squid Game,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi n&rsquo;yo ko iniwan': Alex Gonzaga treats loyal subscribers

'Hindi n’yo ko iniwan': Alex Gonzaga treats loyal subscribers

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Controversial YouTuber Alex Gonzaga surpised five of her fans to thank them for staying despite all the negative issues surrounding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paying tribute to an iconic school principal

Paying tribute to an iconic school principal

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Anyone who went to St. Paul Pasig for kinder or grade school in the ‘70s and ‘80s surely knows Sister Miriam Victoriano,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nagsisimula pa lang kami': Willie Revillame breaks silence on ALLTV issue

'Nagsisimula pa lang kami': Willie Revillame breaks silence on ALLTV issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
TV host Willie Revillame aired his sentiments regarding the reported break of several shows of ALLTV during the live episode...
Entertainment
fbtw
ALLTV programs to take a break from airing &mdash; report&nbsp;

ALLTV programs to take a break from airing — report 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
ALLTV's station-produced shows include Willie Revillame's game show "Wowowin," Toni Gonzaga's eponymous talk show "Toni" and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Binibining Pilipinas bares 2023 official lineup

Binibining Pilipinas bares 2023 official lineup

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 hours ago
Here are the 40 Binibining Pilipinas 2024 official candidates, according to the order in which they were called out:
Entertainment
fbtw
Balancing business, acting: David Licauco shares 'lolo' Jaime Licauco's meditation tip
Exclusive

Balancing business, acting: David Licauco shares 'lolo' Jaime Licauco's meditation tip

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
With the surge of his popularity thanks largely to his currently airing show, David Licauco admitted to Philstar.com in an...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ito Rapadas joins fellow OPM hitmakers for love-filled night

Ito Rapadas joins fellow OPM hitmakers for love-filled night

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
After the successful virtual reunion concert titled Pagbabalik of Neocolours in 2021, its lead vocalist Ito Rapadas is coming...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Wasted five&nbsp;years of my life': Moira Dela Torre's new song sparks rumors about ex Jason Hernandez's cheating

'Wasted five years of my life': Moira Dela Torre's new song sparks rumors about ex Jason Hernandez's cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Social media went abuzz after Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre sang a new song in her concert last Friday.
Entertainment
fbtw
'I'm very blessed': Roselle Nava on Gen Z still singing her songs
Exclusive

'I'm very blessed': Roselle Nava on Gen Z still singing her songs

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Singer Roselle Nava is glad that millennials and the Gen Z still know and sing her songs. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with