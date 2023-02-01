^

Entertainment

Fil-Am Dave Bautista bares unfulfilled plan to play Bane in DC Universe

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 11:58am
Fil-Am Dave Bautista bares unfulfilled plan to play Bane in DC Universe
Dave Bautista (left) as Drax (right)
Marvel / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista has let go of his dream to play the Batman villain Bane in the DC Cinematic Universe, which will now be co-headed by his "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn.

The former wrestler is doing press for his latest film "Knock at the Cabin" directed by M. Night Shyamalan, and he admitted to Insider that portraying Bane may no longer be a possibility.

"I have had conversations with James about [playing Bane] but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that," said Bautista.

Bautista's publicist Danica Smith later clarified that he and Gunn have yet to talk since the filmmaker moved into his new role at DC, meaning, the conversation happened beforehand.

The wrestler-turned-actor elaborated his agreement to reviving a cinematic universe with younger actors, understanding he might not be able to be part of plans that go 15 years ahead.

"I have to say that I appreciate that because I don't want to play a character that I can't bring justice to it. I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films," Bautista added.

Related: WATCH: Dave Bautista shows his Filipino pride through tattoos, reveals covering one due to a 'former anti-gay friend'

Bautista, whose break in acting came courtesy of Marvel as Drax the Destroyer, first said his intent to play Bane in 2021 in a video conference for Justice Con.

"I've made no secret about this... I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros., had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC, walked in the door, and said, 'I want to play Bane'," he said then. "I'm not kidding. They were a little like, 'Woah, we're not even casting Bane.' I was like, 'I don't care, I'm playing him'."

Bane has appeared in live-action films twice, in 1997's "Batman & Robin" by wrestler Robert Swenson and in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" by British actor Tom Hardy.

Gunn was announced alongside Peter Safran as the new co-chairs of DC Studios and tasked with spearheading the new direction of the superhero franchise.

Several changes have already been announced, such as Henry Cavill no longer reprising his role as Superman despite being teased as such in "Black Adam," and director Patty Jenkins no longer helming another "Wonder Woman" film.

Bautista was last seen in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" as Drax as well as the Oscar-nominated "Knives Out" sequel "Glass Onion."

After "Knock at the Cabin," Bautista will portray Drax one last time in a third "Guardians of the Galaxy" under Gunn's direction, and will also appear in "Parachute" and the sequel to "Dune."

RELATED: For Shyamalan, Hollywood has become ‘completely dysfunctional’

DAVE BATISTA

DAVE BAUTISTA

DC COMICS

JAMES GUNN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay drew criticism after a video of the actor putting up a Philippine flag was interpreted by social...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis confirms dating Yen Santos; clarifies breakup with LJ Reyes

Paolo Contis confirms dating Yen Santos; clarifies breakup with LJ Reyes

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
On the second part of his interview in "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" today, the actor-comedian has confirmed the rumor and speculation...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Okay kami': Dina Bonnevie confirms Alex Gonzaga 2011 drama incident, reacts to cake issue

'Okay kami': Dina Bonnevie confirms Alex Gonzaga 2011 drama incident, reacts to cake issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
Dina Bonnevie confirmed that she was referring to Alex Gonzaga in a 2018 interview, but she stressed that she and Alex had...
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Joong Ki announces marriage, baby with Katy Louise Saunders&nbsp;

Song Joong Ki announces marriage, baby with Katy Louise Saunders 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Joong Ki's announcement quashes hopes that there could still be a reunion for "Song Song couple," his love team with "Descendants...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 minutes ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has been spotted going on a camping trip with artist and rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O&rsquo;Brian

'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O’Brian

By Kristofer Purnell | 46 minutes ago
Comedienne Pokwang spilled more details about her ex Lee O’Brian, over a year after they ended their marriage after...
Entertainment
fbtw
First look: 'One Piece' live-action Netflix series

First look: 'One Piece' live-action Netflix series

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Netflix has released the first images of their live-action series adaptation of the popular manga "One Piece" set to premiere...
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Hye Kyo stars in Elle Korea cover, skips Fendi Paris show attended by Heart Evangelista, Bryanboy

Song Hye Kyo stars in Elle Korea cover, skips Fendi Paris show attended by Heart Evangelista, Bryanboy

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Korean star Song Hye Kyo will grace the cover of Elle Korea’s February issue. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Elvis Presley's widow disputes late daughter's will

Elvis Presley's widow disputes late daughter's will

4 hours ago
Elvis Presley's widow Priscilla has disputed their late daughter's will, claiming that an amendment which would remove her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with