Fil-Am Dave Bautista bares unfulfilled plan to play Bane in DC Universe

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista has let go of his dream to play the Batman villain Bane in the DC Cinematic Universe, which will now be co-headed by his "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn.

The former wrestler is doing press for his latest film "Knock at the Cabin" directed by M. Night Shyamalan, and he admitted to Insider that portraying Bane may no longer be a possibility.

"I have had conversations with James about [playing Bane] but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that," said Bautista.

Bautista's publicist Danica Smith later clarified that he and Gunn have yet to talk since the filmmaker moved into his new role at DC, meaning, the conversation happened beforehand.

The wrestler-turned-actor elaborated his agreement to reviving a cinematic universe with younger actors, understanding he might not be able to be part of plans that go 15 years ahead.

"I have to say that I appreciate that because I don't want to play a character that I can't bring justice to it. I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films," Bautista added.

Bautista, whose break in acting came courtesy of Marvel as Drax the Destroyer, first said his intent to play Bane in 2021 in a video conference for Justice Con.

"I've made no secret about this... I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros., had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC, walked in the door, and said, 'I want to play Bane'," he said then. "I'm not kidding. They were a little like, 'Woah, we're not even casting Bane.' I was like, 'I don't care, I'm playing him'."

Bane has appeared in live-action films twice, in 1997's "Batman & Robin" by wrestler Robert Swenson and in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" by British actor Tom Hardy.

Gunn was announced alongside Peter Safran as the new co-chairs of DC Studios and tasked with spearheading the new direction of the superhero franchise.

Several changes have already been announced, such as Henry Cavill no longer reprising his role as Superman despite being teased as such in "Black Adam," and director Patty Jenkins no longer helming another "Wonder Woman" film.

Bautista was last seen in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" as Drax as well as the Oscar-nominated "Knives Out" sequel "Glass Onion."

After "Knock at the Cabin," Bautista will portray Drax one last time in a third "Guardians of the Galaxy" under Gunn's direction, and will also appear in "Parachute" and the sequel to "Dune."

