â€˜Bedroom soul musicâ€™ on way out as rap returns

‘Bedroom soul music’ on way out as rap returns

With no new chartbusters from the Harana Boys, it does look like that the whispery kind of bedroom soul music that sustained the local music industry through three pandemic affected years is on its way out. Take stock of the situation.

A good point. Clever Adie has successfully transcended the limitations of the style with Mahika, his phenomenally selling collab with singing champion Janine Berdin. Given that he can now be expected to be around with the right sounds no matter what changes come about.

Now, what can we expect to hear from the other singers and songwriters? What are the likes of Arthur Nery, Zack Tabudlo, Ace Banzuelo and even Moira de la Torre currently working on?

Will their next output be more of the same? Maybe. Besides, I admit that one can always count on heartfelt, emotionally affecting ballads to sell most of the time. On the other hand, will they bring out something new and exciting? Hopefully. From the way things stand right now, Filipino pop music can use a push-up. Any kind of push.

Take heart though. This does not mean that Pinoy music will once again be completely enslaved by the foreigners. And willingly at that. We still have a fighting chance to claim our place in the hit charts because rap and R&B are once more making themselves felt in a big way. Here are some positive indications.

Because is back with a new album. Titled 12:34, it is his most romantic to date. The vibe is that of staring at a silent phone through a long and sleepless night. To convey this mood, he uses his trademark mix of R&B, rap and trap but this time around with a lighter touch then that heard in his big hits BMW and Marlboro Black.

It is lighter but no less emotional. Because is remembering and analyzing past relationships in 0916, 7777-23, Missed Calls and SMS. He turns on to himself in Makahiya and then confronts the problem with Anjela’s Notepad, a collab with Nicole Anjela, who supplies the other worldly vocals in the chorus. But maybe there are bigger problems than a love coming to its end. That is when Because gets into reality in Kofta Freestyle. Hey, he does need to earn a living.

Lo Ki, who held the hip-hop banner aloft in the charts throughout the onslaught of the Harana Boys is still up there with his Kagome. Do not let the title fool you. This is actually a rap about unrequited love from somebody deluding himself about how he really feels.

Zack Tabudlo is Spotify’s most streamed Filipino artist for 2022.

Maybe that is why Kagome continues to sell big. Pinoys are suckers for love songs, no matter what the style. The tune’s videos have now been seen over 50 million times and it has been a strong presence in the charts since it was released in January a year ago.

Happy to find out that Shanti Dope has a new release and it is moving up fast in the hit lists. The title is City Girl. It has his usual kanto-boy rap style but is in a slick music setting. I must say, he has a great follow-up to his big hit, Tricks, from late last year with this one.

Helping the rap tune along on its way to the top is the fact that the beautiful actress Bianca Umali is the leading lady in the video. And she looks absolutely gorgeous. Shanti Dope here is in an easy matter-of-fact mood, just letting his rap do the talking about his special girl.

And because the “city girl” looks like Bianca, users keep watching the video and adding to Shanti Dope’s coffers. This guy is a consistent multi-millionare on social media and it looks like so is his City Girl. Ten million views on YouTube, last I checked.