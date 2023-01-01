All the foreign music acts to look forward to this 2023

From K-pop stars to ‘90s boybands, here’s your guide to all the foreign artists who are so far coming to the Philippines this 2023 to energize the concert scene.

South Korean girl group Itzy is the opening salvo as Live Nation Philippines brings the K-pop idols’ first World Tour at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on Jan. 14 and 15.

Also on Jan. 15, PULP Live World and Happee Hour will present the AOMG WOLRD TOUR 2023 – FOLLOW THE MOVEMENT at the New Frontier, featuring Korean hip-hop and R&B artists, namely, Simon Dominic, Loco, Gray, LeeHi, Yugyeom and Woo. It will be followed by symphonic metal band from Finland Nightwish on Jan. 17 on the same venue, also presented by PULP Live World.

On Jan. 23, American R&B singer-songwriter Ne-Yo will stage his Live in Concert tour at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, promoted by Wilbros Live.

The month of February has a jam-packed schedule of music events. According to PULP Live World, K-pop group ENHYPEN is having a three-day concert at the SM MOA Arena from Feb. 3 to 5, followed by Neuwave Events and Productions’ EPICON on Feb. 4 to 5 (further details are yet to be announced).

A few days before the Valentine’s Day, Boyce Avenue with Filipino acts Adie, Nobita and The Juans will serenade the fans on Feb. 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Presented by Wilbros Live, the American trio will also hold shows in Cebu City on Feb. 12 at the Waterfront Hotel and Davao City, Feb. 14, at the SMX Convention Center.

Meanwhile, also on Feb. 11, boybands Blue and Boyzlife (ZS Entertainment World) will perform at the Circuit Events Ground in Makati City.

Come Feb. 12, MAMAMOO (Wilbros Live) will mount its first show in the Philippines at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, as part of the K-pop girl group’s first-ever world tour called MY CON.

Right after Valentine’s Day, Feb. 15, Ovation Productions will bring the American alternative rock band Wallows’ Tell Me That It’s Over Tour for a show at the New Frontier Theater. As part of its 10th-anniversary celebration, British band The Vamps takes over the SM MOA Arena on Feb. 17 for its Greatest Hits Tour (Live Nation PH).

Westlife

On Feb. 18, American pop singer-songwriter Conan Gray (Live Nation PH) will grace the MOA Arena stage with his Superache Tour Asia 2023, while Joji and Kehlani will be in Cebu for the PLUS63 Music & Arts Festival at SM Seaside Complex.

Top boybands from the ‘90s Westlife (Wilbros Live) and Backstreet Boys (Live Nation PH) will perform on the same day, Feb. 20 in different venues — the former at the Smart Araneta Coliseum while the latter will be at the SM MOA Arena. Westlife will have an additional show on Feb. 21 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as part of its The Wild Dreams Tour.

Topping off the list for the love month is OneRepublic (Wilbros Live) who will rock the Smart Araneta Coliseum stage on Feb. 23 with the hits Counting Stars and Apologize.

Moreover, Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen (Karpos Multimedia) will headline the Wanderland music and arts festival at the Filinvest Event Grounds in Alabang, Muntinlupa City on March 4 and 5. She will be joined by other foreign acts, namely, Phoenix (France); Sunset Rollercoaster and Leo Wang (Taiwan); Men I Trust (Canada); Stephen Day (United States); and Balming Tiger and George (South Korea).

Backstreet Boys

The following will also hold their respective concerts in March: Arctic Monkeys (Karpos Multimedia) on March 6 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds; Bryan Adams (Wilbros Live) on March 15, Smart Araneta Coliseum; Stray Kids (PULP Live World), March 11 to 12, SM MOA Arena; and Sting (Live Nation PH), March 17 to 18, The Theatre at Solaire.

Adding to the roster of international acts that will perform in the country are Simple Plan (Wilbros Live) on March 10 at the New Frontier Theater and March 12 at the SMX Convention Center Davao; Harry Styles (Live Nation PH), Mar. 14, Philippine Arena in Bulacan; K-pop superstars Blackpink (Live Nation PH) on March 25 and 26, also at the Philippine Arena; and American rock band Saosin (PULP Live World) on March 26, Skydome, SM City North EDSA.

Harry Styles

Just a heads up, K-pop boy band Treasure (Live Nation PH) will hold its first solo concert on April 15, while English pop rock band The 1975 (PULP Live World) will render its THE 1975 At Their Very Best Live in Manila show on May 3. Both events will take place at SM MOA Arena.

With the growing list of international artists performing in the Philippines, which group or artist do you want to see live in concert next?