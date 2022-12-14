^

Entertainment

Dolly de Leon reacts to historic Golden Globes nomination

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 4:01pm
Dolly de Leon reacts to historic Golden Globes nomination
Filipina actress Dolly de Leon plays Abigail, a toilet manager on a cruise ship who gets stranded on a deserted island in Ruben Östlund’s social satire Triangle of Sadness. The film won the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.
Scene from "Triangle of Sadness" by Ruben Ostlund

MANILA, Philippines — Dolly de Leon made history as the first-ever Filipino actor to be nominated as Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes following her scene-stealing role Palme d'Or 2022 winner "Triangle of Sadness."

The Filipina actress will be facing tough competition in the likes of Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Carey Mulligan — each of them award-winners in their own right.

"Triangle of Sadness" directed by Ruben Östlund follows a group of wealthy individuals who are stranded on an island, where hierarchies are flipped when everyone is thinking of survival.

De Leon plays Abigail, the toilet manager of the ship that crashed on the island, and the Cannes audiences immediately adored her deadpan delivery and distinction in Ostlund's social commentary.

In a video sent to ABS-CBN News, De Leon offered her thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globes.

"Thank you for including me in that very short list of very, very talented supporting actresses, it is such an honor to be part of that prestigious list," De Leon said. "Hindi ako sanay sa nomination na ganito. Ang sarap. Sana mas marami pa sa atin ang makatanggap ng ganitong recognition because so many of us deserve it."

Related: Dolly de Leon believed to be first Filipina nominated for Best Supporting Actress at Golden Globe Awards

Filipino-American Darren Criss previously won a Golden Globe in 2019 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series after his heavily-lauded role in "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace."

Other individuals with Philippine heritage that were nominated at the Golden Globes include H.E.R., Hailee Steinfeld, and Robert Lopez.

De Leon was recently honored together with Ke Huy Quan from "Everything Everywhere All At Once" by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association for its Best Supporting Performance award, pipping Jessie Buckley from "Women Talking" and Brian Tyree Henry from "Causeway."

The Filipina actress was also nominated by the International Press Academy at the 2023 Satellite Awards in the Best Supporting Actress category, again for "Triangle of Sadness."

The 80th Golden Globes will take place on January 10, 2023 while the 27th Satellite Awards will announce winners on February 11, 2023.

RELATED: LIST: Dolly de Leon, other Golden Globe 2023 nominees

DOLLY DE LEON

GOLDEN GLOBE

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

GOLDEN GLOBES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Action star Jeric Raval finally commented on the pregnancy issue that continues to hound his daughter, actress AJ Raval....
Entertainment
fbtw
Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The wake of the singer has been opened to the public. 
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica &mdash; Ogie Diaz

AJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica — Ogie Diaz

By Jan Milo Severo | November 29, 2022 - 3:51pm
Sexy actress AJ Raval gave birth to her child with Aljur Abrenica, talent manager Ogie Diaz reported. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobrang sakit Parekoy': Marcelito Pomoy mourns Jovit Baldivino's sudden death

'Sobrang sakit Parekoy': Marcelito Pomoy mourns Jovit Baldivino's sudden death

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Marcelito Pomoy continues to mourn his good friend Jovit Baldivino as he paid a visit to his wake. 
Entertainment
fbtw
HITC MANILA revives pre-pandemic MUSIC festival experience anna barlam

HITC MANILA revives pre-pandemic MUSIC festival experience anna barlam

By Anna Barlam | 17 hours ago
The Head in the Clouds Manila by US-based music company 88rising left the crowd on cloud nine with a solid roster of Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ivana Alawi, Blackpink among top YouTube videos in the Philippines for 2022

Ivana Alawi, Blackpink among top YouTube videos in the Philippines for 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 minutes ago
YouTube unveiled its top trending lists for 2022, dominated in the Philippines by content creators and celebrities alike,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Children's safety on the road: NLEX, Nickelodeon give parents advice

Children's safety on the road: NLEX, Nickelodeon give parents advice

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
NLEX Corporation partners with Paramount Consumer Products to deliver in a special way the message of safety on the road...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Philippines' Hannah Arnold Miss International 2022 performance

WATCH: Philippines' Hannah Arnold Miss International 2022 performance

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 7 hours ago
Germany's Jasmin Selberg bested 65 other delegates to emerge as the 60th Miss International winner at the close of the pageant...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Cameron shares &lsquo;proudest moment&rsquo; in bringing Avatar sequel to life after 13 years

James Cameron shares ‘proudest moment’ in bringing Avatar sequel to life after 13 years

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
After 13 years in the making, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, the “first of four sequels” to his...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Dolly de Leon, other Golden Globe 2023 nominees

LIST: Dolly de Leon, other Golden Globe 2023 nominees

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Golden Globes is making a public comeback after last year's backlash and boycott by celebrities, with the Hollywood Foreign...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with