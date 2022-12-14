Dolly de Leon reacts to historic Golden Globes nomination

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon plays Abigail, a toilet manager on a cruise ship who gets stranded on a deserted island in Ruben Östlund’s social satire Triangle of Sadness. The film won the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.

MANILA, Philippines — Dolly de Leon made history as the first-ever Filipino actor to be nominated as Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes following her scene-stealing role Palme d'Or 2022 winner "Triangle of Sadness."

The Filipina actress will be facing tough competition in the likes of Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Carey Mulligan — each of them award-winners in their own right.

"Triangle of Sadness" directed by Ruben Östlund follows a group of wealthy individuals who are stranded on an island, where hierarchies are flipped when everyone is thinking of survival.

De Leon plays Abigail, the toilet manager of the ship that crashed on the island, and the Cannes audiences immediately adored her deadpan delivery and distinction in Ostlund's social commentary.

In a video sent to ABS-CBN News, De Leon offered her thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globes.

"Thank you for including me in that very short list of very, very talented supporting actresses, it is such an honor to be part of that prestigious list," De Leon said. "Hindi ako sanay sa nomination na ganito. Ang sarap. Sana mas marami pa sa atin ang makatanggap ng ganitong recognition because so many of us deserve it."

Filipino-American Darren Criss previously won a Golden Globe in 2019 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series after his heavily-lauded role in "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace."

Other individuals with Philippine heritage that were nominated at the Golden Globes include H.E.R., Hailee Steinfeld, and Robert Lopez.

De Leon was recently honored together with Ke Huy Quan from "Everything Everywhere All At Once" by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association for its Best Supporting Performance award, pipping Jessie Buckley from "Women Talking" and Brian Tyree Henry from "Causeway."

The Filipina actress was also nominated by the International Press Academy at the 2023 Satellite Awards in the Best Supporting Actress category, again for "Triangle of Sadness."

The 80th Golden Globes will take place on January 10, 2023 while the 27th Satellite Awards will announce winners on February 11, 2023.

