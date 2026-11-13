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Entertainment

Becky Armstrong taps Manila for 1st world tour kick-off

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 13, 2026 | 2:46pm
Becky Armstrong taps Manila for 1st world tour kick-off
Becky Armstrong
Becky Armstrong via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Thai star Rebecca "Becky" Armstrong will mark a special return to the Philippines next month as she debuts her first-ever world tour.

The British-Thai actress will kick off her "Unspoken" world tour — in support of her extended play of the same name — at the Samsung Hall in Taguig on December 13, Sunday.

Tickets for the show, available via the SM Ticketmaster website, are as follows:

  • Balcony - P5,000
  • VIP - P9,500
  • MVP - P13,500

All ticket holders will take part in a hi-bye session, receive an official poster, and get a number of special photocards (depending on the section purchased).

MVP ticket holders will get an exclusive card holder and lanyard, while the rest will get an exclusive wristband and tag.

Both MVP and VIP ticket holders will have soundcheck and minitalk access, as well as group photos with Becky — groups of 6 for MVP, groups of 10 for VIP.

Add-ons may be purchased by all individuals for the following prices:

  • One-on-one photo and signed poster - P7,500
  • Two-is-to-one photo - P6,500
  • Fansign - P6,500
  • Signed polaroid - P2,500

The Philippines will be Armstrong's sole stop for 2026 as the tour picks up in January for visits to Mexico, Peru, Chile and Brazil.

Armstrong is best known for playing Nanno in "Girl From Nowhere: The Reset," which came after roles in "Gap," "Uranus 2324," "The Loyal Pin," and "4 Elements: The Air" with with Freen Sarocha as well as "Long Live Love!"

As a singer, she's released singles like "Pantone," "Skin" and "Stuck in Between" on top of soundtrack appearances for her projects.

RELATED: Han So Hee, Lee Do Hyun to grace Korean fashion brand's Philippine launch

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