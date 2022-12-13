LIST: Dolly de Leon, other Golden Globe 2023 nominees

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon plays Abigail, a toilet manager on a cruise ship who gets stranded on a deserted island in Ruben Östlund’s social satire Triangle of Sadness. The film won the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden Globes is making a public comeback after last year's backlash and boycott by celebrities, with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announcing nominees for the ceremony's 2023 edition.

Leading the charge are the films "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Everything Everywhere All At Once," "Babylon," and "The Fabelmans," each of them tipped as frontrunners in their respective categories.

Among television content, comedy show "Abbott Elementary" nabbed five nominations, while five other shows followed with four, including "The Crown" and "The White Lotus."

After receiving praises since its Cannes premiere, "Triangle of Sadness" star and Filipina Dolly de Leon was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category; the film itself is up for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

De Leon will be up against Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and Carey Mulligan for “She Said.”

But even with a return to Beverly Hills and one-year trial deal with NBC, the Golden Globes are still not without controversy.

Brendan Fraser, nominated in the Best Actor - Drama category for his role in "The Whale" as a morbidly obese man, will not be attending the ceremony; the actor has alleged that a former HFPA president sexually assaulted him in 2003.

Fraser will be up against the likes of Austin Butler for "Elvis" and Hugh Jackman for "The Son," but not Tom Cruise for "Top Gun: Maverick" even with the sequel's monumental run at the box office and with critics.

Cruise last year returned his three Golden Globes to the HFPA in protest at its behavior of alleged corruption and lack of member diversity and professionalism.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be on January 10, 2023.

Here is a full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Motion Picture - Comedy

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

Austin Butler for "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser for "The Whale"

Hugh Jackman for "The Son"

Bill Nighy for "Living"

Jeremy Pope for "The Inspection"

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

Cate Blanchett for "Tár"

Olivia Colman for "Empire of Light"

Viola Davis for "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas for "Blonde"

Michelle Williams for "The Fabelmans"

Best Actor - Motion Picture Comedy

Diego Calva for "Babylon"

Daniel Craig for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Adam Driver for "White Noise"

Colin Farrell for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ralph Fiennes for "The Menu"

Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy

Lesley Manville for "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Margot Robbie for "Babylon"

Anya Taylor-Joy for "The Menu"

Emma Thompson for "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brad Pitt for "Babylon"

Ke Huy Quan for "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Eddie Redmayne for "The Good Nurse"

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Kerry Condon for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis for "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Dolly de Leon for "Triangle of Sadness"

Carey Mulligan for "She Said"

Best Director - Motion Picture

James Cameron for "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Baz Luhrmann for "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg for "The Fabelmans"

Best Screenplay

Todd Field for "Tár"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Martin McDonagh for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Sarah Polley for "Women Talking"

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for "The Fabelmans"

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Alexandre Desplat for "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Hildur Guðnadóttir for "Women Talking"

Justin Hurwitz for "Babylon"

John Williams for "The Fabelmans"

Best Original Song

"Carolina" by Taylor Swift from "Where The Crawdads Sing"

"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" by Rihanna, Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" by M. M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj from "RRR"

Best Animated Feature

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Inu-Oh"

"Marcell the Shell with Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

Best Non-English Language Film

"All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany"

"Argentina, 1985 from Argentina"

"Close from Belgium"

"Decision to Leave from South Korea"

"RRR from India"

Best Television Series - Drama

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wednesday"

Best Limited/Anthology Series or Television Film

"Black Bird"

"Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"The Dropout"

"Pam & Tommy"

"The White Lotus: Sicily"

Best Actor - Televison Series Drama

Jeff Bridges for "The Old Man"

Kevin Costner for "Yellowstone"

Diego Luna for "Andor"

Bob Odenkirk for "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott for "Severance"

Best Actress - Televison Series Drama

Emma D'Arcy for "House of the Dragon"

Laura Linney for "Ozark"

Imelda Staunton for "The Crown"

Hillary Swank for "Alaska Daily"

Zendaya for "Euphoria"

Best Actor - Televison Series Comedy

Donald Glover for "Atlanta"

Bill Hader for "Barry"

Steve Martin for "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short for "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allan White for "The Bear"

Best Actress - Televison Series Comedy

Quinta Brunson for "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco for "The Flight Attendant"

Selena Gomez for "Only Murders in the Building"

Jenna Ortega for "Wednesday"

Jean Smart for "Hacks"

Best Actor - Limited/Anthology Series or Television Film

Taron Egerton for "Black Bird"

Colin Firth for "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield for "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Evan Peters for "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Sebastian Stan for "Pam & Tommy"

Best Actress - Limited/Anthology Series or Television Film

Jessica Chastain for "George & Tammy"

Julia Garner for "Inventing Anna"

Lily James for "Pam & Tommy"

Julia Roberts for "Gaslit"

Amanda Seyfried for "The Dropout"

Best Supporting Actor - Televison Series

John Lithgow for "The Old Man"

Jonathan Pryce for "The Crown"

John Turturo for "Severance"

Tyler James Williams for "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Wrinkler for "Barry"

Best Supporting Actress - Televison Series

Elizabeth Debicki for "The Crown"

Hannah Einbinder for "Hacks"

Julia Garner for "Ozark"

Janelle James for "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph for "Abbott Elementary"

Best Supporting Actor - Limited/Anthology Series or Television Film

F. Murray Abraham for "The White Lotus: Sicily"

Domhnall Gleeson for "The Patient"

Paul Walter Hauser for "Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins for "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Seth Rogen for "Pam & Tommy"

Best Supporting Actress - Limited/Anthology Series or Television Film

Jennifer Coolidge for "The White Lotus: Sicily"

Claire Danes for "Flieshman Is in Trouble"

Daisy Edgar-Jones for "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Niecy Nash for "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Aubrey Plaza for "The White Lotus: Sicily" — with reports from AFP

