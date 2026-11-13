Scout Rangers get renewed vow of support from Palace

Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr. conveyed the administration’s deep appreciation for the men and women whose demanding assignments often take them away from their families and loved ones.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the capabilities and readiness of the Philippine Army’s First Scout Ranger Regiment and recognizing the courage, professionalism and sacrifices of its troops in protecting the country.

Delivering the President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s message during a courtesy visit to the Army regiment’s headquarters at Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan, on Wednesday, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr. conveyed the administration’s deep appreciation for the men and women whose demanding assignments often take them away from their families and loved ones.

“On behalf of the Office of the President, I extend our sincere appreciation to the men and women of the First Scout Ranger Regiment for your courage, professionalism, and dedication to our country,” Lagdameo said.

He emphasized that the administration recognizes the difficult realities of being a Scout Ranger, from rigorous training to dangerous missions and prolonged periods away from their families.

Yet, despite these challenges, the troops continue to perform their duties with discipline, commitment and a strong sense of responsibility to the nation.

Lagdameo said the regiment’s long and distinguished history of service underscores the importance of sustaining its capabilities, improving operational readiness and ensuring that its personnel receive the support they need to carry out their missions.

He noted that as the country’s security challenges continue to evolve, the Armed Forces must likewise strengthen its capabilities and ensure that its troops are adequately equipped and prepared.

The presidential visit also provided an opportunity for the administration to listen directly to the regiment’s concerns, operational requirements and recommendations.

Lagdameo assured the Scout Rangers that the matters raised during the engagement would receive appropriate attention and coordination with concerned government agencies.

The regiment’s presentation of its issues and concerns included proposed support for House Bill 9190, which seeks to amend the Blood Banking Law to allow the Armed Forces of the Philippines to operate a blood bank and train Scout Rangers in emergency field transfusion; the proposed resolution of Scout Ranger Ville housing concerns; and the follow-through on its proposed capability upgrade.

Other concerns included securing the Duplas Jungle Base through a presidential proclamation and addressing human rights vetting issues that affect the regiment’s access to certain equipment and training assistance.

These concerns reflect the regiment’s continuing efforts to improve not only its operational capabilities but also the welfare and readiness of its personnel.

Beyond equipment and facilities, Lagdameo also highlighted the important role played by the families of Scout Rangers, whose sacrifices and unwavering support make their service possible.

He reminded the troops that their contributions do not go unnoticed, encouraging them to continue looking after one another, uphold the highest standards of professionalism and take pride in the uniform they wear.

The visit also recognized the importance of preparing the next generation of soldiers, with 300 candidate soldiers having begun their Basic Military Training at Camp Tecson on September 30, 2026.

Their entry into military training reflects the continuing responsibility of the regiment to develop disciplined, capable and committed soldiers who will carry forward its tradition of service.

During the engagement, Lagdameo also had the opportunity to learn more about the regiment’s facilities and capabilities, including its Scout Ranger School, Military Operations on Urban Terrain Village and Integrated Firing Range.

A capability demonstration featured the integration of unmanned tactical drones, Scout Sniper operations and Scout Ranger team capabilities, highlighting the importance of combining established military expertise with emerging technologies.

For the president, the message conveyed through his representative was clear: the country’s defenders deserve not only recognition for their courage but also meaningful support for the responsibilities they carry.

As the Scout Rangers continue to serve in demanding and often high-risk assignments, the administration recognizes that their commitment to the nation must be matched by a continuing effort to strengthen their readiness, support their welfare and recognize the sacrifices of their families.

Lagdameo closed his message with a tribute to the troops, expressing the hope that they would accomplish their missions safely and always return home to their loved ones.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong katapangan, sakripisyo, at tapat na paglilingkod sa ating bayan,” he said. (Contributed story)