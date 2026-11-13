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MTRCB reviews over 100 complaints against 'Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 13, 2026 | 1:24pm
MTRCB reviews over 100 complaints against 'Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0'
The facade of the new "Pinoy Big Brother" house is unveiled
Pinoy Big Brother via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) is reviewing more than 100 complaints from viewers of the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0” following concerns over scenes and interactions among its housemates.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 12, the agency confirmed that it is looking into the complaints and will discuss the viewers' concerns with the show's production team.

“The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) is looking into scenes and interactions in recent episodes of "Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0" after receiving over 100 complaints from viewers in the past few days,” the agency said.

The MTRCB added that it would raise the concerns with the program's production team as part of its ongoing review.

While the review is underway, the agency reminded the show's management to exercise greater care in ensuring that every episode complies with the guidelines governing its assigned age classification.

However, the MTRCB did not specify the nature of the complaints it received against the reality show.

The agency's announcement came amid growing criticism from viewers over several incidents involving the housemates.

Among the issues being discussed online is the so-called “dinosaur” challenge involving the male housemates, which drew criticism from viewers who felt that Gehlee Dangca was being treated like a trophy, with the male contestants seemingly competing for her attention.

Another incident that drew negative reactions involved housemates Anthony Constantino and Primo Alterado.

During a punishment imposed on the housemates for violations of the show's MFA rules, Anthony was seen calling Primo “dookie” and twisting a bottle inside his mouth while giving him a drink. The scene also prompted discussions among viewers about the treatment of housemates during the program's disciplinary activities.

As of writing, the “Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0” management has yet to issue a statement addressing the MTRCB's announcement and the concerns raised by viewers.

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