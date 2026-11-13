GMA Network releases Christmas station ID for 2026

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network has unveiled its 2026 Christmas station ID, "Liwanag Natin Ang Isa't Isa," this week, inspired by how small acts of kindness and compassion can bring people together.

The station ID features Kapuso artists and personalities lighting and sharing candles. The imagery symbolizes how people can offer strength and hope to one another.

"Kayang paliwanagin ang pinakamadilim na gabi, 'pag pinagsama-sama ang ilaw na taglay natin," the campaign's central message reads.

("We can brighten even the darkest night when we bring together the light within each of us.")

The production brings together GMA stars, broadcast journalists, public affairs personalities, radio hosts and emerging artists, along with special guests appearing in a GMA Christmas station ID for the first time.

The accompanying Christmas jingle is performed by singers from the network, with lyrics by Christine Autor and music composed and arranged by Jade Mark Ferreras.

GMA is also set to release a lyric video for "Liwanag Natin Ang Isa't Isa" on its official social media accounts and website.

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