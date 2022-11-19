^

Nicole Cordoves, Sassa Gurl are main judges on 'DragDen'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 19, 2022 | 6:00pm
International drag queen Manila Luzon
MANILA, Philippines — After several delays and much anticipation, local drag competition "Drag Den," hosted by drag queen Manila Luzon, will be premiering at last on Amazon Prime Video.

Initially a project under WeTV, Prime Video began unveiling teasers of the competition series which culminated in the show's announcement, including the judges and cast.

The stage is set up like a dungeon, glamorized by a red carpet and an arena in the middle, with Manila sitting upon a throne flanked by smaller seats where other judges would be seated.

Manila will serve as the main judge alongside their hosting duties, and accompanying the "RuPaul's Drag Race" veteran on the judging panel are Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves and trans content creator Sassa Gurl.

In line with the series' theme, Manila was the given the title of "Drag Lord," Nicole was named a "Drag Dealer," and Sassa Gurl will be a "Drag Runner." Leaked screenshots from the show revealed that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will be making an appearance.

The cast of "DragDen" consists of eight Filipino drag queens vying to be "the first Filipino drag supreme" — O-A, Maria Cristina, Aries Night, Barbie-Q, Shewarma, Pura Luka Vega, Naia and Lady Gagita.

"Welcome to DragDen. Drag-dagulan na!" Manila exclaims as the title card plays. "Naloka ka, 'di ba?"

The much-awaited premiere of "Drag Den" this December 8, 2022 comes off the heels of "Drag Race Philippines," which crowned Precious Paula Nicole as the inaugural winner and has already been greenlit for a second season.

Manila's fellow Fil-Am "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Jiggly Caliente was a main judge on "Drag Race Philippines," which actually followed "DragDen" in calling for auditions back in 2021.

