Pop off ulit! 'Drag Race Philippines' confirmed for second season

MANILA, Philippines — The hugely popular reality competition series "Drag Race Philippines" (DRPH) has been officially confirmed for a second season.

Production company World of Wonder, which is behind all the main "Drag Race" shows hosted by RuPaul and its international versions, made the announcement on Oct. 19, 2022.

Companion series "Untucked" which features backstage footage from the main show has also been renewed for Season 2; DRPH was the first version outside the United States to get an "Untucked."

Casting details, shooting, and a target premiere date will be announced at a future time.

Also announced were casting for "Drag Race France" Season 2, "Drag Race Espana: All Stars" being commissioned, and "Drag Race Sverige: Untucked" being given the green light.

Rotating judge and fashion designer Rajo Laurel had previously told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview that a second season of DRPH was “coming very soon,” but HBO Go and discovery+ clarified there was no official announcement, until now.

Bicolana drag queen and Divine Diva Precious Paula Nicole was crowned the first-ever winner of DRPH, earning her the title of "the country's first drag superstar."

Precious bested Marina Summers, Xilhouette, and Eva Le Queen in the final episode, and apart from the title was awarded P1 million and a one-year supply of ONE/SIZE beauty cosmetics by Filipino-American make-up artist Patrick Starrr.

The DRPH winner will be heading to DragCon UK in January 2023 alongside RuPaul and her fellow "Drag Race" judge Michelle Visage, as well as "Drag Race Philippines" judge Jiggly Caliente.

Joining Jiggly on the Season 1 judging panel were host Paolo Ballesteros and KaladKaren as main judges, Laurel, comedian Jon Santos, and photographer BJ Pascual as rotating judges, and guest judges like Pia Wurtzbach-Alonso, Nadine Lustre, and Regine Velasquez.

