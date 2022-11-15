Wil Dasovich, Esnyr hopeful for content creators' future despite 'vlogger wars'

MANILA, Philippines — There is budding hope and optimism for the future of content creators in the Philippines, as fuelled by the current crop of creatives helping industry blossom at this very moment.

The BaiCon InFest, a gathering of local and international content creators, was held in Cebu City recently for the first time in two years, wherein creators from different platforms got to interact with fans and each other.

Among the experienced creators — the veterans if you will — who attended BaiCon 2022 were Wil Dasovich, Mikey Bustos, Ninong Ry, and Bogart d Explorer.

Up and coming creators, particularly those that went viral during the COVID-19 pandemic, were also present such as Inka Magnaye, Pipay, Esnyr, Davao Conyo, Forda Ferson, Arshie Larga, Nana Silayro, and Jiconyo.

Beyond creatives, some personalities got involved at BaiCon 2022 to either host, perform, or simply attend the festivities such as Kimpoy Feliciano, Gino Quillamor, Mela Habijan, and the Divine Divas — Brigiding, Viñas DeLuxe, and "Drag Race Philippines" Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole.

Philstar.com was able to talk to several creators about the current situation of content creation, how the community has intertwined, and where it can go from here.

Inspiring a community

In separate exclusive interviews, Wil Dasovich and Esnyr shared similar views on how the local community of content creation is built upon inspiring one another without having to tear each other down.

Wil Dasovich (@Wil_Dasovich) shares with @PhilstarNews how the community of content creators in the Philippines have flourished and will continue to grow in the future. @PhilstarShowbiz #BaiConInFest2022 pic.twitter.com/2EFxY56NpW — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) November 5, 2022

"[The community has] grown 'cause there's a bunch of encouraging creators," said Wil. "For the most part, no one is fighting... at least in the community that I've been a part of, walang away-away. We've always said this from the beginning, we rise by lifting others."

One example that Wil gave is that creators with a large following like him would collaborate with a creator with a smaller channel, and in turn, that creator would help someone else, a process he compared to a chain reaction.

Esnyr, who gained popularity because of his impersonation of Filipino school life, counts himself one of those young creators who finds inspiration in other creators.

"Inspiration comes from everywhere, even sa crush mo. What inspires me the most are my fellow content creators, I'm always looking up sa kanila," Esnyr told Philstar.com.

The young creator-actor, who was dressed as his character Crystal from his video series, reflected on how he wished to become a known creator one day and now he is just doing his best to spread his positivity to the world.

"Super laking tulong ng pagiging inspired, it keeps you motivated, keeps you going, keeps the world go round," Esnyr said with a smile.

Esnyr also touched upon how his generation should be more aware of what content is being pushed out online, acknowledging that there is a degree of "sensitivity" to be nurtured.

"Kailangan wala kang inaapakan na tao, na makaka-entertain ka without discriminating anyone. Super senstive kami kaya you are messing with the wrong generator!" Esnyr joked.

'Sky's the limit'

Both Wil and Esnyr agree that the future of Filipino content creation is very bright, and it stems from the fact that there are many mediums and plaforms that can be tapped.

Content creator Esnyr (@esnyrrr), dressed up as one of their characters Charlotte, tells @PhilstarNews about the new generation of content creators in the Philippines. @PhilstarShowbiz #BaiConInFest2022 pic.twitter.com/Q9o3QkmNC7 — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) November 5, 2022

"I think the sky's the limit, it's only going to continue to blow up. Podcasting, TikToking, vlogging, everything!" Wil said with confidence.

Wil was awarded the Pioneer Creator of the Year Award by the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines at the Spotlight Awards which was held the night after the main BaiCon InFest festivities, and though he poked fun at his longevity, he was excited where the industry would go next.

Esnyr echoed Wil's thoughts not just through the use of different social platforms, but other avenues it can lead to such as acting, singing, and dancing.

"Malaki 'yung future ng content creators! Hindi lang siya nas-stuck sa isang media, it can open many doors and opportunities," the young creator said.

Esnyr ended with a call of support for any budding creators, to give content creation a try if they felt the push for it.

"If you have a plan on content creation, just create and create, nasa Diyos ang awa at nasa content creator ang paggawa... ng video," Esnyr quipped one last time.

