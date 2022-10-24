Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog

MANILA, Philippines — Vlogger Zeinab Harake revealed that she had to call, send a message and give her apologies to a lot of celebrities, including Alex Gonzaga, Robi Domingo, Sanya Lopez, Donnalyn Bartolome and Jelai Andres, after pageant producer and businessman Wilbert Tolentino named her in his explosive vlog yesterday.

"Bago ako nag-live, tinawagan ko si Alex. Nag-sorry ako sa kanya. Sinabi ko sa kanya 'yung rate na 'yun dahil 'yun 'yung sinabi ni Mamshie," Zeinab said during the 56-minute live video she uploaded on the night of October 23.

She referred to Tolentino as "mamshie" or "sir" interchangeably throughout the almost an-hour video.

"Pero nakausap ko si Ate Alex that time na sabi niya ayaw niya ng collab dahil ayaw niya nagbabayad. Hindi naman lahat ng vloggers ganyan. Ako kailangan ko kaya pasensya na po. Hindi ako mukhang pera, nagtra-trabaho lang ako," she added.

On the same night, Tolentino uploaded his vlog titled "Ang Rebelasyon" where he named the vlogger and shared some of their private messages. Many of the messages talked about their planned collaborations and the corresponding fees or rates of the artists/personalities mentioned. The messages also revealed Zeinab's comments about a particular artist/personality.

"Pangalawa, kay Donna. Sabi ni Wilbert, tina-trash talk daw kita. Kung anu-ano. Malabo 'yan. Alam ng lahat kung gaano ko kamahal si ate Donna at alam ni ate Donna kung gaano ko s'ya kamahal. Hinding-hindi ko gagawin sa kanya 'yun," said Zeinab, referring to Viva artist and vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome.



She then addressed her close friend, occasional actress and fellow vlogger Jelai Andres as well as Ivana Alawi, a vlogger-turned-actress and current star of the nightly soap, "A Family Affair."

"'Yung kay ate Jelai, cropped na. 'Yung sabaw, hahaha. shhh ka na lang? (na commment) Kasi totoo. Si ate Jelai 'yung pinakasabaw sa amin. Joke joke namin 'yun naming mag-tropa. Hindi ko alam kung bakit gusto mong palabasin na masama 'yun. Minessage ko siya. Nag-sorry din ako," Zeinab said.

"Si Ivana tinawagan ko rin. May naging past issues kami noon. Parang nasira ako sa kanya kaya in-unfollow niya ako. May wrong info kasi nakarating kay Ivana pero napag-usapan na namin. Okay na kami. Kausap ko rin sya bago mag-live. Humingi din ako ng sorry," the vlogger revealed.

She said that these ladies assured her that they know her. She also mentioned fellow online celebrities Whamos, Toni Fowler and Makagago, all of whom were mentioned in Tolentino's vlog.

Actors Sanya Lopez and Robi Domingo were also mentioned. Hours after the vlog, Robi posted on his Twitter, "Oh wow. How true?" Many internet users believe that his post was related to the Zeinab-Wilbert controversy.

"Wala akong hinihiling sa ibang tao na nadamay kundi pasensiya na kasi marunong akong humingi ng pasensya. Again, sa mga artists ko, pasensiya na. Sobrang sorry, sorry, sorry," Zeinab said.

Tolentino explained how he and Zeinab got to know each other. They have been collaborators for some time now. He even referred to Zeinab as a mentor who helped him with his own channel.

He said he uploaded his controversial vlog to clear his name.

"Nakita nyo naman ang post ng aking mentor, si momshie Zeinab, maraming nagta-tag sa akin na 'Wilbert user.' Masakit para sa akin 'yung pinost mo at pinabayaan mo na i-fiesta ang pangalan namin. At lahat kami, damay-damay. Gusto ko lang i-klaro ang batikos sa akin," Tolentino said.

Zeinab, on the other hand, repeatedly said that when she posted her controversial post, she was not referring to Tolentino. She added that it was a private post which only her friends were allowed to see and comment on.

"October 13, 2022 post ako. 21 comments from friends kasi post for friends only. Post na 'yun ay hindi about sa kanya, sa kanila. Mamatay man. Alam 'yun ng mga tao sa paligid ko, na hindi 'yun para sa kanila at may iba akong pinapatamaan doon," Zeinab said.

She added that she has been keeping low because she wanted to be private and take care of her mental health.



"Hindi na ako nagsasabi ng ganito, ganyan sa vlog ko kasi pinipili kong maging private. Kaya 'yung post ko, pinili ko siyang pang-general. In general ko siyang ginawa kasi hindi rin talaga ako nagra-rant ng 100 percent rant. No. 1 po doon, hindi ko siya pinapatamaan at hindi po sila yung pinapatamaan ko," she stressed.

Zeinab was visibly shaking and her voice was cracking for the most part of her live video.

"Kailangan ko lang din i-explain 'yung side ko. 'Di kita ginamit. 'Di kita ginamit. Tigilan niyo na din siya. Sa mga naniniwala pa rin sa akin, 'wag niyo na ako i-connect sa kanila. Tigilan niyo na sila. Hayaan nyo na. Tigilan natin 'tong gulo na ito. Nakalabas naman na 'yung totoo e," she said.

She ended her vlog by calling out her ex, rapper Daryl Ruiz or more popularly known as Skusta Clee.

"Daryl, sa'yo lahat nanggaling ito. Lahat ng nangyari [unintelligible] sa buong buhay ko, wala akong ibang sisisihin kung hindi ikaw. Ikaw lang. Alam mo 'yan. Diyos na bahala at alam ng Diyos kung sino dapat karmahin dito," Zeinab ended.

Both Wilbert's and Zeinab's social media accounts and channel have not uploaded any updated vlogs or statement regarding this issue as of press time.

