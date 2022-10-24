^

Entertainment

Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 4:57pm
Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog
Composite image of Zeinab Harake and Wilbert Tolentino
Zeinab Harake, Wilbert Tolentino via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Vlogger Zeinab Harake revealed that she had to call, send a message and give her apologies to a lot of celebrities, including Alex Gonzaga, Robi Domingo, Sanya Lopez, Donnalyn Bartolome and Jelai Andres, after pageant producer and businessman Wilbert Tolentino named her in his explosive vlog yesterday. 

"Bago ako nag-live, tinawagan ko si Alex. Nag-sorry ako sa kanya. Sinabi ko sa kanya 'yung rate na 'yun dahil 'yun 'yung sinabi ni Mamshie," Zeinab said during the 56-minute live video she uploaded on the night of October 23. 

She referred to Tolentino as "mamshie" or "sir" interchangeably throughout the almost an-hour video. 

"Pero nakausap ko si Ate Alex that time na sabi niya ayaw niya ng collab dahil ayaw niya nagbabayad. Hindi naman lahat ng vloggers ganyan. Ako kailangan ko kaya pasensya na po. Hindi ako mukhang pera, nagtra-trabaho lang ako," she added. 

On the same night, Tolentino uploaded his vlog titled "Ang Rebelasyon" where he named the vlogger and shared some of their private messages. Many of the messages talked about their planned collaborations and the corresponding fees or rates of the artists/personalities mentioned. The messages also revealed Zeinab's comments about a particular artist/personality. 

"Pangalawa, kay Donna. Sabi ni Wilbert, tina-trash talk daw kita. Kung anu-ano. Malabo 'yan. Alam ng lahat kung gaano ko kamahal si ate Donna at alam ni ate Donna kung gaano ko s'ya kamahal. Hinding-hindi ko gagawin sa kanya 'yun," said Zeinab, referring to Viva artist and vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome. 
 
She then addressed her close friend, occasional actress and fellow vlogger Jelai Andres as well as Ivana Alawi, a vlogger-turned-actress and current star of the nightly soap, "A Family Affair."

"'Yung kay ate Jelai, cropped na. 'Yung sabaw, hahaha. shhh ka na lang? (na commment) Kasi totoo. Si ate Jelai 'yung pinakasabaw sa amin. Joke joke namin 'yun naming mag-tropa. Hindi ko alam kung bakit gusto mong palabasin na masama 'yun. Minessage ko siya. Nag-sorry din ako," Zeinab said. 

"Si Ivana tinawagan ko rin. May naging past issues kami noon. Parang nasira ako sa kanya kaya in-unfollow niya ako. May wrong info kasi nakarating kay Ivana pero napag-usapan na namin. Okay na kami. Kausap ko rin sya bago mag-live. Humingi din ako ng sorry," the vlogger revealed. 

She said that these ladies assured her that they know her. She also mentioned fellow online celebrities Whamos, Toni Fowler and Makagago, all of whom were mentioned in Tolentino's vlog. 

Actors Sanya Lopez and Robi Domingo were also mentioned. Hours after the vlog, Robi posted on his Twitter, "Oh wow. How true?" Many internet users believe that his post was related to the Zeinab-Wilbert controversy. 

"Wala akong hinihiling sa ibang tao na nadamay kundi pasensiya na kasi marunong akong humingi ng pasensya. Again, sa mga artists ko, pasensiya na. Sobrang sorry, sorry, sorry," Zeinab said. 

Tolentino explained how he and Zeinab got to know each other. They have been collaborators for some time now. He even referred to Zeinab as a mentor who helped him with his own channel. 

He said he uploaded his controversial vlog to clear his name. 

"Nakita nyo naman ang post ng aking mentor, si momshie Zeinab, maraming nagta-tag sa akin na 'Wilbert user.' Masakit para sa akin 'yung pinost mo at pinabayaan mo na i-fiesta ang pangalan namin. At lahat kami, damay-damay. Gusto ko lang i-klaro ang batikos sa akin," Tolentino said. 

Zeinab, on the other hand, repeatedly said that when she posted her controversial post, she was not referring to Tolentino. She added that it was a private post which only her friends were allowed to see and comment on. 

"October 13, 2022 post ako. 21 comments from friends kasi post for friends only. Post na 'yun ay hindi about sa kanya, sa kanila. Mamatay man. Alam 'yun ng mga tao sa paligid ko, na hindi 'yun para sa kanila at may iba akong pinapatamaan doon," Zeinab said. 

She added that she has been keeping low because she wanted to be private and take care of her mental health. 
 
"Hindi na ako nagsasabi ng ganito, ganyan sa vlog ko kasi pinipili kong maging private. Kaya 'yung post ko, pinili ko siyang pang-general. In general ko siyang ginawa kasi hindi rin talaga ako nagra-rant ng 100 percent rant. No. 1 po doon, hindi ko siya pinapatamaan at hindi po sila yung pinapatamaan ko," she stressed. 

Zeinab was visibly shaking and her voice was cracking for the most part of her live video. 

"Kailangan ko lang din i-explain 'yung side ko. 'Di kita ginamit. 'Di kita ginamit. Tigilan niyo na din siya. Sa mga naniniwala pa rin sa akin, 'wag niyo na ako i-connect sa kanila. Tigilan niyo na sila. Hayaan nyo na. Tigilan natin 'tong gulo na ito. Nakalabas naman na 'yung totoo e," she said. 

She ended her vlog by calling out her ex, rapper Daryl Ruiz or more popularly known as Skusta Clee. 

"Daryl, sa'yo lahat nanggaling ito. Lahat ng nangyari [unintelligible] sa buong buhay ko, wala akong ibang sisisihin kung hindi ikaw. Ikaw lang. Alam mo 'yan. Diyos na bahala at alam ng Diyos kung sino dapat karmahin dito," Zeinab ended. 

Both Wilbert's and Zeinab's social media accounts and channel have not uploaded any updated vlogs or statement regarding this issue as of press time.  

RELATED: 'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

SKUSTA CLEE

WILBERT TOLENTINO

ZEINAB HARAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gabbi Garcia, Jodi Sta Maria and Ben&Ben share their go-to health brands
Sponsored

Gabbi Garcia, Jodi Sta Maria and Ben&Ben share their go-to health brands

7 hours ago
Many Filipino celebrities and key opinion leaders recently took to social media to share how they dealt with their #WorstSickDay—that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brit artist Calum Scott opens up about music journey, sexuality in Philippine show

Brit artist Calum Scott opens up about music journey, sexuality in Philippine show

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
British singer-songwriter Calum Scott’s powerful vocals, relatable lyrics and melodic sounds set the tone of his Thursday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Aiko Melendez open to marrying for 3rd time?

Is Aiko Melendez open to marrying for 3rd time?

By Bot Glorioso | 4 days ago
Aiko Melendez looked stunning and radiant in her mustard yellow long gown when she appeared at the recent media conference...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maricar Reyes breaks silence about 2009 sex scandal in new tell-all book

Maricar Reyes breaks silence about 2009 sex scandal in new tell-all book

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress Maricar Reyes finally opened up about what she recalled as the "darkest chapter" of her life in her book titled ...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Maria Clara at Ibarra' director Zig Dulay on banning foreign content, show's success

'Maria Clara at Ibarra' director Zig Dulay on banning foreign content, show's success

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, "Maria Clara at Ibarra" director Zig Dulay shared his views on Sen. Jinggoy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Zeinab Harake admits breaking Skusta Clee's studio, calls for him to man up

Zeinab Harake admits breaking Skusta Clee's studio, calls for him to man up

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 40 minutes ago
Vlogger Zeinab Harake admitted to breaking her ex-boyfriend, Skusta Clee's studio in a live video on October 23 as a response...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelica Panganiban shares breastfeeding journey, warns fans about fake FB page

Angelica Panganiban shares breastfeeding journey, warns fans about fake FB page

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Actress Angelica Panganiban shared that it is a different kind of "puyat" to her usual lack of sleep when she was taping now...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Mari Chan calls for help to save indigents with brain disorders

Jose Mari Chan calls for help to save indigents with brain disorders

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Jose Mari Chan, the face behind the Filipino Christmas, is lending his popular face to a new cause – brain he...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre claps back at Internet user for remark on her 'old' skin

Nadine Lustre claps back at Internet user for remark on her 'old' skin

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
If there's one thing crass netizens have learned from actress Nadine Lustre, it is to be prepared for the actress' clapb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yasmien Kurdi is lucky to fulfill her dream as K-drama fan

Yasmien Kurdi is lucky to fulfill her dream as K-drama fan

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
“I watched it (Start-Up) during the time it was being aired in Korea. I followed it per episode. It was (in the early...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with