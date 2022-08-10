^

Wil Dasovich represents Philippines in ‘Squid Game’-style global competition

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 10, 2022 | 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines — After “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7” (PBB) in 2017, former PBB housemate Wil Dasovich will participate in another reality TV series – only this time, the series is more like the hit survival shows “Survivor” and “Squid Game.”

“It’s kinda like ‘Survivor’ but on Mount Everest. So they basically like put 10 YouTubers from 10 different countries. I was representing Philippines. And we basically dueled it out like ‘Squid Game’-style, trying to survive in the Mount Everest to reach it,” Wil elaborated his show to Philstar.com in an exclusive interview at the launch of Prime Video in Makati City last night. If given the chance to produce content for Prime Video, he said he would love to pitch his travel videos and documentaries.

When asked how he survived the contest, the cancer survivor simply said: “I survived. I’m here today to tell the story. And I will let you know. I did really well. That’s all I can say. I did good!”

Apart from the competition, Wil is busy working on his second podcast after the hit “Superhuman” on Spotify.

“Maybe it would be released next year on top of my two other YouTube channels,” the content creator shared about his second podcast.

“I’m going to Switzerland in three weeks for GoPro Summit… So I’ll be in Europe for the rest of the month, and then next month, I’ll be in Nepal for the awarding ceremony for a reality competition that I joined,” he bared his other plans.

Did Wil win in the contest?

“It’s a secret!” he said.

It can be recalled that just two days ago, Wil celebrated being cancer-free for four years now.

"Another day another mountain climbed! 4 years now of living clean and free of disease. It took my over ambitious self a littler longer then expected to fully recover (almost 2 years!) & I was worried for a while that I would never actually get back to my former self," he said.

"Most people say you will never truly feel 100% after going through recovery, but I can passionately say right now I am 100! I put more time into my health this year than ever before and feel like I’m at peak shape mentally & physically."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RELATED: Cancer survivor Wil Dasovich shares secrets to strong immunity amid pandemic in 'Slam Book' interview

