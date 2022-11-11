^

Entertainment

Vhong Navarro bail hearing wraps up, court to decide on request

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 11:57am
Vhong Navarro bail hearing wraps up, court to decide on request
Vhong Navarro confers with his lawyer after he surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation in Quezon City.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Hearings for the bail petition of host-comedian Vhong Navarro recently concluded, where he is seeking for provisional liberty from detention after being arrested for rape charges.

The Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 69, after five hearing sessions, will now deliberate whether to grant Navarro's petition, this as rape is a non-bailable offense in the Philippines.

Model Deniece Cornejo, who filed the charges against the actor after she accused him of raping her in 2014, gave her testimony to the Taguig RTC 69 at two different sessions as the prosecution's third witness.

The other two witnesses who showed up were Cedric Lee, Cornejo's companion who was convicted with her in 2018 for grave coercion related to Navarro's mauling in 2014, and a poilce officer by the name of Master Sgt. Rolly Laureto, who witnessed the mauled Navarro sign a blotter admitting to the rape of Cornejo.

Related: Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape case, Taguig court enters 'not guilty'

Navarro's legal counsel Atty. Alma Mallonga confirmed that both camps — Cornejo's team is led by Atty. Howard Calleja — finished cross-examinations of the involved parties; Navarro attended all the sessions remotely.

Both camps will also submit evidence to the Taguig RTC 69 to help in the bail deliberations.

Last September, Navarro was arrested for rape, as well as for acts of lasciviousness but posted bail there, and has since been detained in National Bureau of Investigation Detention Center in Manila.

Calleja and the rest of Cornejo's camp have been fighting for Navarro to be transferred to a jail in Taguig in accordance with the law.

RELATED: Cornejo wants Vhong Navarro moved to jail

ALMA MALLONGA

DENIECE CORNEJO

HOWARD CALLEJA

VHONG NAVARRO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mikee Cojuangco annoyed with 2 actors who fought over her

Mikee Cojuangco annoyed with 2 actors who fought over her

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Equestrian-turned-actor Mikee Cojuangco revealed she had two suitors who were actors back in the 1990s.
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' RoAn Tamondong formally crowned Miss Grand International 5th runner-up

Philippines' RoAn Tamondong formally crowned Miss Grand International 5th runner-up

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Angela Tamondong has been formally crowned as this year's Miss Grand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Westlife or Backstreet Boys? Fans troubled after boybands set same-day Manila concerts

Westlife or Backstreet Boys? Fans troubled after boybands set same-day Manila concerts

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino fans are seemingly torn between which throwback concert to attend as the Backstreet Boys and Westlife will be performing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34 &mdash; TMZ

Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34 — TMZ

5 days ago
Aaron Carter, the American singer who soared to fame at the turn of the millennium with his hit album "Aaron's Party...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Buti ka pa effortless': Heart Evangelista fires back at basher calling her 'butiki'

'Buti ka pa effortless': Heart Evangelista fires back at basher calling her 'butiki'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso star Heart Evangelista clapped back at a basher saying she looked like "butiki."
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sugar Hiccup singer, Wolfgang drummer, Robin Nievera form new band, launch first single
Exclusive

Sugar Hiccup singer, Wolfgang drummer, Robin Nievera form new band, launch first single

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Sugar Hiccup’s former singer Melody del Mundo, Wolfgang former drummer Wolf Gemora and guitar whiz Robin Nievera joined...
Entertainment
fbtw
Parokya ni Edgar headlines JBL Sound Fest return

Parokya ni Edgar headlines JBL Sound Fest return

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
America-based audio electronics company JBL recently announced that their popular concert the JBL Sound Fest Manila will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rihanna in Billboard Top 10 for 1st time in 5 years, thanks to 'Wakanda' song

Rihanna in Billboard Top 10 for 1st time in 5 years, thanks to 'Wakanda' song

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Rihanna's track from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Marvel Studios called "Lift Me Up" became her 32nd Top 10 single...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach highest-paid Filipino on Instagram &mdash; study

Pia Wurtzbach highest-paid Filipino on Instagram — study

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Data showed that Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach earned nearly $3.67 million (P213 million) from Instagram ads in 2021, the second-highest...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana takes a break from drama to do horror

Carla Abellana takes a break from drama to do horror

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Carla Abellana is usually cast in tearjerkers and has proven her mettle in them.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with