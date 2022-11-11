Vhong Navarro bail hearing wraps up, court to decide on request

Vhong Navarro confers with his lawyer after he surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Hearings for the bail petition of host-comedian Vhong Navarro recently concluded, where he is seeking for provisional liberty from detention after being arrested for rape charges.

The Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 69, after five hearing sessions, will now deliberate whether to grant Navarro's petition, this as rape is a non-bailable offense in the Philippines.

Model Deniece Cornejo, who filed the charges against the actor after she accused him of raping her in 2014, gave her testimony to the Taguig RTC 69 at two different sessions as the prosecution's third witness.

The other two witnesses who showed up were Cedric Lee, Cornejo's companion who was convicted with her in 2018 for grave coercion related to Navarro's mauling in 2014, and a poilce officer by the name of Master Sgt. Rolly Laureto, who witnessed the mauled Navarro sign a blotter admitting to the rape of Cornejo.

Navarro's legal counsel Atty. Alma Mallonga confirmed that both camps — Cornejo's team is led by Atty. Howard Calleja — finished cross-examinations of the involved parties; Navarro attended all the sessions remotely.

Both camps will also submit evidence to the Taguig RTC 69 to help in the bail deliberations.

Last September, Navarro was arrested for rape, as well as for acts of lasciviousness but posted bail there, and has since been detained in National Bureau of Investigation Detention Center in Manila.

Calleja and the rest of Cornejo's camp have been fighting for Navarro to be transferred to a jail in Taguig in accordance with the law.

