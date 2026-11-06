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Jillian Ward confirms relationship, says she's 'in love'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 9:41am
Jillian Ward confirms relationship, says she's 'in love'
Kapuso actress Jillian Ward
Jillian Ward via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jillian Ward confirmed that she is currently in a relationship, describing her love life as “low-key” while keeping the identity of her partner private.

The 21-year-old actress opened up about her romantic life during her guest appearance on GMA-7's “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” where she also discussed her latest song, “Lowkey.”

Jillian said the song reflects her experiences in her 20s, particularly her current love life, which she hopes to look back on when she gets older.

“Gusto ko po, parang ma-capture ko ‘yong 20s ko sa isang song. Kasi kumbaga, ‘yon po ‘yong story ng aking love life ngayon,” she said.

“Gusto ko po na kapag 30s na ako, may mabalikan ako na ginawa ko ‘yong song na ‘yon, tapos maalala ko ‘yung memories ko as a 21-year-old,” she added.

The actress explained that she has always preferred to keep matters of the heart away from the public eye, even if she is fully committed to the person she loves.

“Well, ako po kasi, Tito Boy, super private po talaga ako pagdating sa matters of the heart, sa family ko, sa friends ko. Lowkey po talaga ako magmahal. Buong-buo po ako magmahal, pero pagdating sa public, gusto kong nilu-lowkey ko ‘yung personal life,” she said.

When Abunda asked whether she was in love at 21, Jillian answered, “Yes, Tito Boy.”

She also shared that being in a relationship has made her feel more inspired and reminded her that life should not revolve around work alone.

“Mas inspired po ako ngayon. Yung life po pala hindi lang po puro work. Kumbaga, sa 20s ko, mabalanse yung sa family life ko,” she said.

“Tapos, yung sa friends ko, sa matters of the heart, parang gusto ko po talaga enjoy-in yung pagiging dalaga ko,” she added.

Although she chose not to reveal her partner's identity, Jillian described him as someone who is caring and openly expresses his appreciation for the people around him.

“Super caring and hindi siya takot i-express yung appreciation niya sa akin whether sa friends niya 'yun or sa family niya. Sa iba’t ibang tao na nakakasalamuha niya,” she said.

Jillian also revealed that her partner has earned the approval of her parents.

“Actually po, gusto siya ng parents ko,” she said.

The actress stressed that her family's approval is important to her, saying she would not entertain a suitor who has not made an effort to win over her parents and siblings.

“Kapag hindi ako binigyan ng green light nila mama’t papa or kahit po mga kapatid ko, hindi ko i-entertain ‘yung isang guy. Kasi sobrang importante sa akin na ligawan niya muna ‘yung family ko bago ako,” she said.

During the same interview, Jillian also admitted that she had already experienced her first kiss.

Asked by Abunda whether she was guilty or not guilty of having had a first kiss, the actress laughed and answered, “Guilty.”

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