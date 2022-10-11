^

Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape case, Taguig court enters 'not guilty'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 6:32pm
Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape case, Taguig court enters 'not guilty'
Vhong Navarro confers with his lawyer after he surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation in Quezon City.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-comedian Vhong Navarro did not enter a plea before the Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC) in association with the rape case filed against him by model Deniece Cornejo.

Navarro was arraigned earlier today in Taguig RTC Branch 69, attending via videoconference, where he refused to enter any plea upon the advice of his counsel Atty. Alma Mallonga who was at the arraignment in person.

As a result, the court filed a "not guilty" plea on his behalf, as stated under court rules. A bail hearing is set on October 13 — rape is a non-bailable offense, but the court may allow bail if the evidence is deemed weak.

Mallonga explained that Navarro did not enter a plea "for legal reasons" because they have a pending petition at the Supreme Court, thus not finding it prudent to give a plea.



Cornejo also requested to appear at the arraignment via videoconference but was denied; her lead counsel Atty. Howard Calleja was in attendance.

Navarro is currenty detained in National Bureau of Investigation's (NBI) detention center in Manila, where he initially surrendered following an arrest warrant for rape in connection to complaints filed by Cornejo.

The actor recently faced a legal setback after the Court of Appeals denied his appeal to stop the rape charge filing, and another for acts of lasciviousness, against him for lack of merit.

The Taguig RTC also denied a motion by Navarro to continue being detained by NBI, also for lack of merit, with Calleja now pushing for the actor to be detained in Taguig City Jail in accordance with the law.










