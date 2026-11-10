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Gin Kings turn back Beermen, forge PBA semis series vs Tropang 5G

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 10, 2026 | 9:47pm
Gin Kings turn back Beermen, forge PBA semis series vs Tropang 5G
Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson (9)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- No "Beeracle" this time. 

Barangay Ginebra is heading to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals after blasting San Miguel, 110-94, in Game 5 of their race-to-three series Tuesday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. 

The Gin Kings prevented a 0-2 comeback by the Beermen in the best-of-five series after erupting in the fourth quarter. 

Trailing by four points heading to the fourth quarter, 76-80, Ginebra took the game by its horns. 

Everything went right for the squad, waxing hot at the right time while their defense simply clamped down their opponents. 

Ginebra unleashed a backbreaking 25-2 blitz capped by a Scottie Thompson jumper to give them a 101-82 lead with 5:42 left.

A George King jumper snapped the run, but a few seconds later, San Miguel’s reinforcement fouled out after RJ Abarrientos baited him into a foul.

The Beermen, though, tried to claw out of the hole, thanks to June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, slicing the deficit to 13, 92-105, with 2:36 to go. 

However, a pair of free throws by Jordan Murphy followed by a dagger triple by Stephen Holt iced the game. 

Murphy and Thompson combined for 60 points in the victory. The former had 31 points, to go with 11 rebounds, two blocks and an assist, while the latter had 29 markers, eight boards, five steals, two dimes and a swat. RJ Abarrientos added 19 points. 

King finished with 31 points in 36 minutes and 32 seconds of play, to go with six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Fajardo chipped in 20 markers, 16 boards and two dimes. 

Ginebra will now take on TNT in the semifinals. 

The semis will tip off after the FIBA break, as PBA action will return in December.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
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