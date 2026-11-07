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Entertainment

Sanya Lopez leads FHM Philippines' comeback

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 7, 2026 | 10:40am
Sanya Lopez leads FHM Philippines' comeback
Sanya Lopez during the relaunch of FHM Philippines in Okada Manila on November 6, 2026.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sanya Lopez leads the return of FHM Philippines as the men's magazine makes its comeback with its November issue, ushering in a new era for the publication.

Lopez graces the cover of the relaunch issue, joined by fellow Sparkle artists Faye Lorenzo, Vanessa Peña, Liezel Lopez, Analyn Barro and Arra San Agustin, who are also featured in its pages.

During the magazine's relaunch at Okada Manila, PlayTime Entertainment spokesperson Adela-Mae Marshall said the new FHM is open to featuring transgender women, emphasizing the publication's commitment to inclusivity.

"I don't see why not. This is a new era, a new FHM for a new generation. At the end of the day, we are open to having a dialogue with our audience and we are open to having conversation," Marshall said.

PlayTime Entertainment president Crisanto Roy Alcid echoed the sentiment, saying the publication intends to celebrate beauty in all forms.

"We are all inclusive. Whatever is beautiful we will celebrate," Alcid said.

Marshall also explained that the magazine's approach to featuring women has evolved, giving its subjects greater control over how they are presented.

"The biggest change in the new era is empowering the women on screen or the page. There is no concept or styling imposed, they have a lot of say. We want it to be collaborative. We are telling their story and no one can tell it better than themselves," she said.

She added that the relaunch reflects changes in how audiences consume and engage with content, particularly through digital platforms.

"This is very much the FHM of this generation. The way the audience is becoming digitalized, the way we consume content, how we engage with it, the new FHM is really built around that," Marshall said.

FHM Philippines announced the launch of new digital platforms, including "FHM Afters: The Podcast" and "FHM Nights," as part of its efforts to expand its reach beyond the magazine.

FHM World, the brand's luxury tier, is also returning, bringing back the publication's iconic FHM 100 Sexiest Women tradition.

The relaunch signals the magazine's effort to retain its identity while adapting to a new generation of readers through more inclusive representation, collaborative storytelling and digital content.

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