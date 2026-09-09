After 17 years on air, â€˜Barangay Love Storiesâ€™ heads to television

After 17 years on air, ‘Barangay Love Stories’ heads to television

MANILA, Philippines — After 17 years on radio, “Barangay Love Stories” is making the jump to television.

The popular radio drama and podcast hosted by Papa Dudut will premiere on GMA 7 on September 12, bringing its stories of love, heartbreak, hope and second chances to the small screen.

Airing on Barangay LS 97.1, “Barangay Love Stories” has built a following through its radio storytelling format, where listeners have relied on narration and sound effects to imagine the characters and situations featured in each episode.

For its television adaptation, audiences will finally get to see the stories unfold through actors and visual storytelling.

“What excites me is knowing that listeners no longer have to imagine the stories of ‘Barangay Love Stories’ to feel them because there is now a visual aid,” Papa Dudut said.

“You can now see the emotions of our stories because there are actors who will portray them in the ‘Barangay Love Stories’ TV adaptation,” he added.

Papa Dudut also noted how television will change the way audiences experience the program.

“Before, you only had sound effects to imagine the drama scenes. Now, there are colors, smiles and tears that you can see on TV,” he said.

The TV adaptation will retain the program's focus on relatable stories and emotional journeys while introducing the format to a new generation of viewers.

The first three episodes will feature a different young love team.

Shuvee Etrata and Anthony Constantino will headline the pilot episode, followed by Sofia Pablo and Iñigo Jose in the second episode. Ashley Sarmiento and Rave Victoria will star in the third episode.

Promoted with the tagline “Nasa TV na ang forever,” “Barangay Love Stories” premieres September 12 and airs every Saturday at 4 p.m. on GMA 7.

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