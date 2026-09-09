^

Entertainment

After 17 years on air, ‘Barangay Love Stories’ heads to television

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 9, 2026 | 9:02am
After 17 years on air, â€˜Barangay Love Storiesâ€™ heads to television
Papa Dudut
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — After 17 years on radio, “Barangay Love Stories” is making the jump to television.

The popular radio drama and podcast hosted by Papa Dudut will premiere on GMA 7 on September 12, bringing its stories of love, heartbreak, hope and second chances to the small screen.

Airing on Barangay LS 97.1, “Barangay Love Stories” has built a following through its radio storytelling format, where listeners have relied on narration and sound effects to imagine the characters and situations featured in each episode.

For its television adaptation, audiences will finally get to see the stories unfold through actors and visual storytelling.

“What excites me is knowing that listeners no longer have to imagine the stories of ‘Barangay Love Stories’ to feel them because there is now a visual aid,” Papa Dudut said.

“You can now see the emotions of our stories because there are actors who will portray them in the ‘Barangay Love Stories’ TV adaptation,” he added.

Papa Dudut also noted how television will change the way audiences experience the program.

“Before, you only had sound effects to imagine the drama scenes. Now, there are colors, smiles and tears that you can see on TV,” he said.

The TV adaptation will retain the program's focus on relatable stories and emotional journeys while introducing the format to a new generation of viewers.

The first three episodes will feature a different young love team.

Shuvee Etrata and Anthony Constantino will headline the pilot episode, followed by Sofia Pablo and Iñigo Jose in the second episode. Ashley Sarmiento and Rave Victoria will star in the third episode.

Promoted with the tagline “Nasa TV na ang forever,” “Barangay Love Stories” premieres September 12 and airs every Saturday at 4 p.m. on GMA 7.

RELATEDSparkle artists encourage everyone to choose kindness

PAPA DUDUT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yeng Constantino reveals she auditioned for SexBomb Girls

Yeng Constantino reveals she auditioned for SexBomb Girls

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
The singer-songwriter could have taken a very different path in showbiz.
Entertainment
fbtw
Memory, love, and Morissette shine in 'The Notebook' international premiere

Memory, love, and Morissette shine in 'The Notebook' international premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
The power of love and memory make up the emotional foundation of "The Notebook: The Musical," which made its international...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;First take, first kiss, first award&rsquo;: Christopher de Leon revisits debut film &lsquo;Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang&rsquo;

‘First take, first kiss, first award’: Christopher de Leon revisits debut film ‘Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang’

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
Fifty-two years after “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang” launched his showbiz career, Christopher de Leon finally saw...
Entertainment
fbtw
'No comment': Sharon Cuneta calls Kiko Pangilinan, Robin Padilla Senate clash a 'non-issue'

'No comment': Sharon Cuneta calls Kiko Pangilinan, Robin Padilla Senate clash a 'non-issue'

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
"Uy ex ko, uy husband ko" was the only thing that crossed Sharon Cuneta's mind when Robin Padilla and Kiko...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Star Worx&rsquo;s Queenay Mercado produces short play festival

Star Worx’s Queenay Mercado produces short play festival

By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
 Social media personality and TV5’s Star Worx artist Queenay Mercado dabbles in theater as a co-producer of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bela Padilla opens up on personaL struggles while filming &lsquo;Life After You&rsquo;

Bela Padilla opens up on personaL struggles while filming ‘Life After You’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
What really happened to the friendship of Bela Padilla with Kim Chiu and Angelica Panganiban?
Entertainment
fbtw
Camille Prats mourns passing of family dog Gucci

Camille Prats mourns passing of family dog Gucci

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Camille Prats recalled how her late dog Gucci "played, snuggled, and loved" all the other kids in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Taxi Driver' star Lee Je Hoon to visit Manila

'Taxi Driver' star Lee Je Hoon to visit Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Lee Je-hoon is coming back to the Philippines later this year to meet with Filipino fans anew.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales, Ashtine Olviga among MIFF 2026 winners

Jericho Rosales, Ashtine Olviga among MIFF 2026 winners

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
"Manila's Finest" and "58th" were the big winners of the 2026 Manila International Film Festival...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with