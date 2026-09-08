Memory, love, and Morissette shine in 'The Notebook' international premiere

From left: Morissette, Sheena Belarmino, and Celeste Legaspi in "The Notebook: The Musical."

MANILA, Philippines — The power of love and memory make up the emotional foundation of "The Notebook: The Musical," which made its international debut in the Philippines.

Based on the 1996 novel by Nicholas Sparks, the production revolves around the love story between lead characters Allie and Noah across three different time periods — when they first meet as teens, reconnecting as adults, and at the end of their lives.

Rather than a conventional narrative told in chronological order, playwright Bekah Brunstetter shifts timelines around to incorporate the major storyline of Allie suffering from Alzheimer's and Noah hoping she remembers their relationship before forgetting all their memories together.

It took a while for "The Notebook: The Musical" to reach a big stage as the pandemic succeeded workshops held in 2019. It made a world premiere in Chicago in 2022 before a limited run on Broadway in 2024, earning three Tony nominations.

Last year, it began a North American tour and made its debut overseas as Theatre Group Asia tapped an all-Filipino cast to kick off its 2026-27 season.

The standout name on the call sheet was singer Morissette Amon, making her stage return after a decade, alongside actors younger and older than her with seasoned theatrical experience.

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Opposite her Middle Allie was Laurence Mossman as Middle Noah, with Sheena Belarmino and Benedix Ramos playing their younger selves and veterans Celeste Legaspi and Rody Vera as the older versions.

Setting aside the minor hiccups of the gala night held last September 2 at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater, it is quite evident that Morissette has no issue in delivering the vocal powers required of her.

The performance is on full display in her solo number "My Days" and alongside fellow Allies in "I Wanna Go Back," "Kiss Me," and "Home."

This is possibly Belarmino's best outing yet in her young career, navigating such maturity throughout the story. It helps that working opposite Ramos for fourth time strengthens the chemistry necessary for the intimacy between Allie and Noah.

That chemistry is built upon by Morissette and Mossman, and struck home by Vera and Legaspi — by far the moving parts of the musical as they depict their characters' respective health struggles impeding them from being together.

There is a sensitivity required in this performance, especially in its recent time period as Older Allie battles Alzheimer's and how the people in her circle react to her condition.

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Vera does so through narration that he has expertly practiced on and off the stage. Ditto for Carla Guevara Laforteza as Nurse Lori, giving the international run its Filipino flavor.

Laforteza also offers another emotional side of the story in "Don't You Worry," rivaled by numbers such as "Leave the Light On," "Sadness and Joy," "Carry You Home," and closing songs "I Love You More," "I Know," and "Coda."

Fans will no doubt look forward to iconic scenes like Noah and Allie in the boat, imagining or being inside their future home, out in the rain, and the tear-inducing moment embracing on the bed.

Filipino-American director Nicholas Polonio put faith in the assembled cast to deliver on a 30-year-old story that continues to have an emotional pull on readers and viewers of "The Notebook" in all its forms.

Memory is both the impediment and underlying force that keeps "The Notebook: The Musical" as affecting as it is, kept together by the everlasting love between two individuals over time.

Credit should also be given to the all-Filipino cast and crew that managed to maintain this emotional dedication, right up until the blue shutters on the wrap-around porch closes.

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