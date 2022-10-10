'Drag Race Philippines' Season 2 not yet confirmed â€” HBO Go, discovery+

'Drag Race Philippines' Season 2 not yet confirmed — HBO Go, discovery+

Talk show host Boy Abunda (second from left) with other 'Drag Race Philippines' judges

MANILA, Philippines — International streaming platforms HBO Go and discovery+ denied that there is already a season two of “Drag Race Philippines" on its way.

In an email sent to Philstar.com, the streaming platforms said that there is no official announcement yet made by them.

"As of this writing, no official announcement has been made by discovery+ and HBO Go regarding Season 2 of Drag Race Philippines," HBO Go and discovery+ said.

The statement came after celebrity fashion designer Rajo Laurel told Philstar.com in a separate exclusive interview that the season 2 of the hit reality series is on its way.

At a dinner early this week hosted by Mastercard, Laurel told Philstar.com that the second season of the Philippine version of “Drag Race” is “coming very soon.”

Although the first season is yet to name its winner, Rajo, who finished shooting the season a year ago, is satisfied with the show’s outcomes and the winner.

“It was shot a year ago. So many things have happened since the eposides,” he enthused.

RELATED: Rajo Laurel confirms ‘Drag Race Philippines’ season 2, ‘Project Runway PH’ revival plans