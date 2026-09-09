Dingdong Dantes reveals condition for Zia to join â€˜The Voice Kidsâ€™

Dingdong Dantes reveals condition for Zia to join ‘The Voice Kids’

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-host Dingdong Dantes is open to seeing his eldest daughter, Zia, compete on “The Voice Kids” but he has one condition: her mother, Marian Rivera, should be there to guide her.

Dingdong said Zia has developed a strong interest in music, with Marian closely supporting her as she pursues singing and other musical activities.

“‘Yung mom talaga niya 'yung nandiyan para samahan siya du’n sa kanyang mga singing engagements… singing engagements?! Ha-hahahaha! Hindi, singing practice,” Dingdong said in jest.

He added that he and Marian fully support their daughter's passion for music and would be happy for her to experience “The Voice Kids” firsthand.

“Suportado talaga namin ang kanyang love for music. Pero I would also love for her to meet our coaches, like Coach Yeng (Constantino) and of course, si Coach Gloc-9. Kasi si Coach Julie (San Jose) kakilala na niya, eh,” he said.

Zia has already crossed paths with Julie Anne San Jose, one of the coaches of the upcoming season.

“Nakapag-jamming na sila ni Coach Julie, eh. So one of these days, ang wish and hope ko ay makabisita siya para makita niya how it is and ma-meet niya ang ating coaches, as well as Ate Gabbi (Garcia),” Dingdong said, referring to the show's Journey host.

At just nine years old, Zia has already received recognition for her musical talent. She was named Breakthrough Child Performer of the Year at the 37th Aliw Awards following her performance in “Be Our Guest,” a musical recital by RMA Studio Academy held at The Podium Hall in 2024.

During the recital, Zia performed Andra Day’s “Rise Up,” earning applause from the audience.

Aside from singing, Zia is also learning to play several musical instruments, including the piano, drums and guitar. She is likewise undergoing swimming training.

Meanwhile, GMA has introduced Yeng Constantino and Gloc-9 as the newest coaches of “The Voice Kids,” joining Julie Anne San Jose for the upcoming season.

The new season premieres September 13 on GMA 7, following the conclusion of “The Clash Teens.”

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