'Drag Race Philippines' winner Precious Paula Nicole to appear in RuPaul's DragCon UK

The winner of the inaugural "Drag Race Philippines" Precious Paula Nicole flanked by her Divine Divas sisters Viñas DeLuxe and Brigiding.

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-crowned "Drag Race Philippines" winner Precious Paula Nicole will see her reign take her to DragCon UK early next year.

The convention for drag fans made the announcement yesterday, October 14, on its official social media pages that Precious would be making an appearance at the event. DragCon UK will be held from January 6 to 8, 2023 at the ExCeL London in Newham, East London.

"Drag Race" series host RuPaul will be at DragCon UK to spin a live DJ set, while fellow judge and good friend Michelle Visage will be attending.

Other "Drag Race" personalities who will be heading to the convention with Precious are winners Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, and Trinity the Tuck, two-time contestants Jinxk Monsoon and Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Jimbo from "Drag Race UK," and "Drag Race France" host Nicky Doll.

Among those performing at the main stage of DragCon UK are Onyx, Sum Ting Wong, Alyssa Hunter, Crystal, Enorma Jean, La Briochée, and "Drag Race Philippines" judge Jiggly Caliente.

Jiggly left comments on the said Instagram post. "Can the FILIPINO Queens be in an area [and] we call it PEARLS of the Orient," she wrote. She then jokingly told Precious, "Maghahasik tayo ng lagim sa UK."

Precious was crowned the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" and the country's first drag superstar, besting 11 other contestants in the reality competition series' inaugural season finale last October 12.

The finale saw the Bicolana drag queen beating Eva Le Queen in a lip sync battle of RuPaul's "Sissy That Walk" then ultimately winning over finalist Marina Summers in a performance of Gloc-9's "Sirena."

Precious' time on "Drag Race Philippines" was highlighted by her charm and authenticity, which led to her election as "president" during the Ru-lections, her many outfits dedicated to her mother, and an entertaining impersonation of Regine Velasquez in front of "Asia's Songbird" herself.

A member of the Divine Divas, one of Precious' best moments was during the "Twinning!" episode where she transformed her youngest brother John-John — who traveled from Bicol — into a drag queen.

Apart from the title, Precious was also awarded P1 million and a one-year supply of ONE/SIZE beauty cosmetics by Filipino-American makeup artist Patrick Starrr.

