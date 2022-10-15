^

Entertainment

'Drag Race Philippines' winner Precious Paula Nicole to appear in RuPaul's DragCon UK

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 12:00pm
'Drag Race Philippines' winner Precious Paula Nicole to appear in RuPaul's DragCon UK
The winner of the inaugural "Drag Race Philippines" Precious Paula Nicole flanked by her Divine Divas sisters Viñas DeLuxe and Brigiding.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-crowned "Drag Race Philippines" winner Precious Paula Nicole will see her reign take her to DragCon UK early next year.

The convention for drag fans made the announcement yesterday, October 14, on its official social media pages that Precious would be making an appearance at the event. DragCon UK will be held from January 6 to 8, 2023 at the ExCeL London in Newham, East London.

"Drag Race" series host RuPaul will be at DragCon UK to spin a live DJ set, while fellow judge and good friend Michelle Visage will be attending.

Other "Drag Race" personalities who will be heading to the convention with Precious are winners Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, and Trinity the Tuck, two-time contestants Jinxk Monsoon and Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Jimbo from "Drag Race UK," and "Drag Race France" host Nicky Doll.

Among those performing at the main stage of DragCon UK are Onyx, Sum Ting Wong, Alyssa Hunter, Crystal, Enorma Jean, La Briochée, and "Drag Race Philippines" judge Jiggly Caliente.

Jiggly left comments on the said Instagram post. "Can the FILIPINO Queens be in an area [and] we call it PEARLS of the Orient," she wrote. She then jokingly told Precious, "Maghahasik tayo ng lagim sa UK."

Precious was crowned the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" and the country's first drag superstar, besting 11 other contestants in the reality competition series' inaugural season finale last October 12.

The finale saw the Bicolana drag queen beating Eva Le Queen in a lip sync battle of RuPaul's "Sissy That Walk" then ultimately winning over finalist Marina Summers in a performance of Gloc-9's "Sirena."

Precious' time on "Drag Race Philippines" was highlighted by her charm and authenticity, which led to her election as "president" during the Ru-lections, her many outfits dedicated to her mother, and an entertaining impersonation of Regine Velasquez in front of "Asia's Songbird" herself.

A member of the Divine Divas, one of Precious' best moments was during the "Twinning!" episode where she transformed her youngest brother John-John — who traveled from Bicol — into a drag queen.

Apart from the title, Precious was also awarded P1 million and a one-year supply of ONE/SIZE beauty cosmetics by Filipino-American makeup artist Patrick Starrr.

RELATED: Drag Race Philippines crowns Precious Paula Nicole as first winner

DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sylvia Sanchez gives update on Ria-Zanjoe romance, Arjo-Maine wedding

Sylvia Sanchez gives update on Ria-Zanjoe romance, Arjo-Maine wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez gave an update on her daughter Ria Atayde’s love life with Zanjoe Marudo as well as her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles&nbsp;remember their 'bridge' Kris Aquino

Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles remember their 'bridge' Kris Aquino

By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 2 days ago
Celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles revealed that actress-TV host Kris Aquino was instrumental in getting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chef Florabel on serving stars&rsquo; favorite food, paying it forward

Chef Florabel on serving stars’ favorite food, paying it forward

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Usually in a showbiz event, if the caterer is Chef Florabel Co-Yatco, expect it to be star-studded, well-attended and im...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape case, Taguig court enters 'not guilty'

Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape case, Taguig court enters 'not guilty'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Actor-comedian Vhong Navarro did not enter a plea before the Taguig Regional Trial Court in association with the rape case...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines first Drag Race Superstar offers victory to drag community

Philippines first Drag Race Superstar offers victory to drag community

By Adam Laurena | 13 hours ago
The Philippines has finally named its first Drag Race Superstar in the person of Precious Paula Nicole.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows

Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows

By Ricky Lo | February 9, 2018 - 12:00am
While other people get their “high” from something or something else (as the Beatles songs put it, I get high...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Anthony back from nightmare

Mark Anthony back from nightmare

By Ricky Lo | January 27, 2018 - 12:00am
That one word sums up Mark Anthony Fernandez’s one year and three months first at the Police Station 6 in Angeles City...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM

Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM

By Ricky Lo | January 25, 2018 - 12:00am
The local music industry is in a sad state and Jose Mari Chan finds it alarming.           &nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, &lsquo;I have no time for love&rsquo;

Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, ‘I have no time for love’

December 5, 2017 - 4:00am
Very much single, not yet ready to mingle.
Entertainment
fbtw
Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?

Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?

By Ricky Lo | November 12, 2017 - 4:00pm
For decades, not only police authorities but the public were baffled by the heinous crimes committed by Herman Mudgett, a.k.a....
Entertainment
fbtw
Maricar ready for Sky

Maricar ready for Sky

By Ricky Lo | July 17, 2017 - 4:00pm
More than two years after her marriage to basketball player Don Allado hit the rocks, Maricar de Mesa is still clueless where...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with