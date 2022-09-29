^

'Sobrang supportive': Vhong Navarro's wife thanks actor's ex-lovers amid rape case

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 29, 2022 | 10:57am
'Sobrang supportive': Vhong Navarro's wife thanks actor's ex-lovers amid rape case
MANILA, Philippines — Vhong Navarro’s wife Tanya Bautista thanked the “It’s Showtime” host's ex-lovers for supporting him in his battle against the rape case filed by model Deniece Cornejo.

In an interview with the media, Tanya said Vhong's former partners are very supportive of Vhong.

"Sobrang supportive. Alam mo, para kasi kaming family, e. So, siyempre, may time na mas focused ako kay Vhong,” Tanya said. 

"Talagang inaano nila, ‘Huwag kang mag-alala. The boys are okay,’ ganyan. Sila talaga constantly tsini-check kami," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Prior to this, Cornejo's legal team announced they will be filing contempt charges against the wife of host-actor Vhong Navarro, Tanya Bautista-Navarro, and his lawyer Atty. Alma Mallonga.

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, Cornejo's lead counsel, made the announcement on his Twitter account, vowing that he would the two women liable.

"Now preparing contempt charges against Atty. Alma Mallonga and Vhong Navarro's wife for making statements that are sub judice in nature," Topacio wrote. "We will not sit idly by while some people again make a mockery of justice by having another trial by publicity."

