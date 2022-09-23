^

Deniece Cornejo to file contempt vs Vhong Navarro wife, lawyer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 12:25pm
MANILA, Philippines — The legal team of model Deniece Cornejo announced they will be filing contempt charges against the wife of host-actor Vhong Navarro, Tanya Bautista-Navarro, and his lawyer Atty. Alma Mallonga.

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, Cornejo's lead counsel, made the announcement on his Twitter account, vowing that he would the two women liable.

"Now preparing contempt charges against Atty. Alma Mallonga and Vhong Navarro's wife for making statements that are sub judice in nature," Topacio wrote. "We will not sit idly by while some people again make a mockery of justice by having another trial by publicity."

In a Viber message to Pilipino Star Ngayon, the lawyer added they were contemplating filling disciplinary action against Mallonga while collecting the public pronouncements they believe are sub judice.

Topacio was referring to comments made by Bautista-Navarro, who feared for her husband's safety should his detainment be transferred from the National Bureau of Investigation's Manila office to a Taguig City jail, to the media.

"Threat ‘yun sa buhay niya. Basta very scary, very scary for Vhong... Natatakot ako for him na ilipat siya sa Taguig," Bautista-Navarro said then.

Topacio, however, said Bautista-Navarro's claims are unproven, and that Navarro being detained in Taguig is only right as the actor was charged with a criminal case under the jurisdiction of the Taguig City court.

