Heart Evangelista crying in video fuels more speculations of split with Chiz Escudero

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 9:13am
Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero at the recent GMA Ball
MANILA, Philippines — “Were those tears of joy or sadness?”

One cannot help but ask that question upon seeing a video actress Heart Evangelista posted on her Instagram Stories this morning. 

In the video, Heart can be spotted being assisted by a representative of Bulgari in wearing a diamond and emerald necklace from the luxury jewelry brand for a photo shoot for a fashion magazine. 

While the representative was putting on the necklace on Heart, the actress seemed to cannot hold back tears – and this makes viewers wonder – was she crying because she was happy for a dream come true to wear the chunky neckpiece fit for royalty, or was she hurting because of the supposed breakup?

Heart is seen crying in this video posted on the actress' Instagram Stories earlier today.
It also makes one ask why Heart would post a crying video amid rumors that she parted ways with politician husband Francis “Chiz” Escudero?

"It was a moment," she captioned the video, making Internet users ask if the "moment" she was pertaining to was her marriage or the Bulgari photo shoot.

The tittle-tattle about the supposed breakup sparked when Internet users noticed that Heart recently dropped her married name “Escudero” from Instagram, although she continues to describe herself as a “wife” and Chiz’s photos and videos with her are still up, with their photos at the recent GMA Gala and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address as among the latest.

Actor, talent manager and multimedia personality Ogie Diaz also pointed out in a vlog that Heart seemed to be no longer wearing her wedding ring.

Heart and Chiz tied the knot in a grand wedding in Balesin Island in 2015. The couple has not released a statement to address the split speculations as of press time.

