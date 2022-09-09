^

More hurt for Heart Evangelista with dog bite amid alleged split with Chiz Escudero

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 9, 2022 | 10:01am
More hurt for Heart Evangelista with dog bite amid alleged split with Chiz Escudero
Heart Evangelista with fur babies Panda (left) and Shuti
Heart Evangelista via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista seemed to be in high spirits amid speculations of breakup with senator husband Francis “Chiz” Escudero, as seen in her Instagram Stories this morning.

“Hi guys! I’m back once again,” she said in an Instagram Stories video as she was on her way to a beauty clinic.

“We’re never gonna stop because we’ll not give up on ourselves!” she declared.

But her positivity was cut short as the following videos showed her in pain again — this time, after being bitten by her own dog.

“Baby boy…” Heart could be heard saying as she cuddled one of her fur babies, Shutiful or “Shuti.”

The sweet and cute scene, however, was short-lived as Shuti, with a Christian Dior collar, approached Heart and then the actress cried a loud “A-ouch!”

“Hahah kaloka,” Heart said in the caption. “He bit me neck,” she added with a crying while laughing emoji.

Shuti being cuddled by Heart when the fur baby approached Heart for a bite.
Screenshot from Heart Evangelista's Instagram Stories

Prior to the biting incident, Heart just flexed the new Prada collar she received for her aspin Panda.

“Minsan need din natin magyabang . Soft flex lang ba . Salamat @luxuryhubmanila for my @prada collar . Pampalubag loob Dahil wala parin ako visa sa France,” the caption read on the post in Panda’s own Instagram account.

Apparently, Panda, whose full name is Maria Panda Ongpauco Escudero, has not yet dropped “Escudero,” unlike Heart, who stirred controversy after omitting her married name on her IG.

Related: Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz

Panda still identifies as “Panda Escudero” in Instagram. Besides Shuti, Panda’s siblings included Casper, Yogi, Chico, Khaleesi and Purpur, who Heart pampers with designer collars and scraves.

Meanwhile, Heart’s three cats are Chuni, Mingning and Mina. She also adopted a lamb, Bambino.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista building dream home in Paris amid split rumors with Chiz Escudero

CHIZ ESCUDERO

HEART EVANGELISTA
