Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista admitted that she's going through a rough patch right now after rumors circulated that she and husband Chiz Escudero have broken up.

In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Heart said that she's still grateful and hoping that all will be well soon.

“I’ve always been such a happy person and I’ve always been somebody who just goes against the tides and just let the waves crash on me. I’m not going to lie — I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind,” she said.

"But you know, at the end of the day, I’m still very grateful and as long as there’s life, there’s hope,” she added.

Heart said that she's searching for happiness right now.

“I’m not going to deny, I’ve been going through some personal struggles like I feel a lot of pressure in my life, and basically now, I’m really in a search of just being happy,” she said.

“It’s about the simplest things in life that are very important and that really makes a person happy — that’s where I’m at now. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s really your inner strength and you being independent about what you want to do in life and not rely on anyone that matters,” she added.

Speculations about their rumored break up began when social media users noticed that Heart changed her name on Instagram, removing Escudero as her surname. — Video from Heart Evangelista YouTube channel

