Matteo Guidicelli joins PSG training

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 5:23pm
Matteo Guidicelli training on August 25 at the Malacanang Palace in Manila.
PSG via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matteo Guidicelli joined a Presidential Security Group (PSG) training program aiming to protect the president and his family. 

In the Presidential Security Group Facebook account, Matteo was seen training on August 25 at the Malacañang Palace in Manila. 

"Snapshots of the reception of VIP Protection Course Classes 129 and 130-2022," PSG captioned the post. 

Matteo is part of the PSG’s Very Important Person Protection Course (VIPPC). 

The PSG describes the VIPPC as “a highly-specialized professional service course that is offered to the PSG troopers who are dedicated to ensure a 360-degree protection of the president, his immediate family, as well as visiting heads of state or government.”

Matteo has a rank of second lieutenant in the Philippine Philippine Army Reserve Command.

RELATED: Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo watch their first opera in Italy
 

fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
