Remembering Nedy Tantoco: The art patroness and elegant event planner

A fitting musical tribute was organized by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra Society, Inc. to honor a remarkable woman who helped foster and promote the career of many performing artists, Zenaida “Nedy” Rustia Tantoco. It was her birthday, and what better way than to celebrate her memory? It was a celebration of life!

I was blessed to have known Nedy for more than half of my life. Our moms were friends and Tita Glecy would ask us at The Plaza to cater whenever the Tantocos would entertain foreign guests or celebrate a special milestone — a wedding, a birthday, and any kind of happy occasion. When it was time for Nedy to fill in the shoes of her beloved mom, we became even closer, as we planned her events together. Nedy had a different touch, picked up perhaps from her travels and exposure abroad.

Ambassador Bienvenido Tantoco with his children: (Back row, from left) Tokie Enriquez, Merl Pineda, Rico Tantoco, Menchu Lopez, (front row, from left) Nedy Tantoco and Marilen Tantoco.

Nedy enjoyed organizing parties, and I still recall the kiddie parties she planned every year for her three children Anton, Michael and Catherine. She loved throwing parties for her friends’ birthdays, bienvenidas or despedidas, unique shower parties for brides-to-be or moms-to-be. Nedy also planned simple family-get-togethers down to the menu and details and would personally call or message me to discuss the menu.

Her corporate launches at Rustan’s were standouts in a Nedy kind of way, just like the Moroccan Festival, which was very dear to her heart. Nedy was very much involved at corporate events and would call for a meeting with her team, with all suppliers concerned in attendance, to make sure everyone was coordinated, and ZRT, as she was fondly called, would go through details and the program flow.

Most of all, she was very fond of Christmas and would always plan ahead for an early launch!

She would dedicate an entire floor at Rustan’s Department Store to be the Christmas floor, all decked out and decorated with everything Christmas and everything nice! Last Christmas we even made special Christmas cookies as giveaways.

Nedy with Anton, Nina, Catherine, Isabelle and Nikki Huang at an intimate family gathering

Her traditional New Year’s Eve parties were always awesome and spectacular, from the decor, party hats and noisemakers to the exquisite food spread showcasing all her favorite dishes: Jamon jabugo, prosciutto di Parma, raclette, kesong puti, roast calf, bibingka, puto bumbong, and The Plaza Ham, of course — with the party extending until way past midnight as breakfast had to be served to those who stayed for the merry-making.

One of the last events she organized and had me involved in was a memorial to celebrate her mom’s centennial last December. It was a simple celebration of Tita Glecy’s life and Holy Mass was officiated by the Papal Nuncio Archbishop Brown, Father Tito Caluag and the Priests of the National Shrine of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Makati, of which Nedy was a benefactor because her mom was a devotee of the Sacred Heart. In attendance were special friends of the Tantoco family and some 800 Rustan’s employees, current and former.

After the Mass, each guest was presented with a gift box of simple refreshments with The Plaza Ham, one of Nedy’s favorites, and other goodies she personally chose for the occasion. She even had a food tasting weeks before the actual event to make sure everything would be perfect! Sadly, though, Nedy fell ill and could not attend the event she put together so well.

Long before event organizers were in fashion, Nedy was already excelling in that field. She had fantastic, brilliant ideas and her attention to detail was non pareil. For me, Nedy was the hostess with the mostest!

Nedy with friends Dr. Randy and Irene Martel-Francisco, Mario Katigbak, Babette Aquino Benoit and Sen. Loren Legarda celebrate Christmas.

And through it all, I was never just the caterer. She always, always invited me or asked me to come sit down and join the party.

Nedy was such a phenomenal fundraiser. Once she sent Karla and I tickets to the Andrea Bocelli concert at the Araneta Coliseum. When she learned I was taking my dad to watch the performance, to my surprise, Nedy swapped our tickets to front row, which my dad appreciated very much! That was the gracious person she was. I only learned recently that she had purchased the seats as a fundraiser but she never sent me the bill!

Nedy was always so proper and elegantly attired. She was the epitome of good taste, par excellence. But very few knew that she was shy, in a way.

Nedy was like the elder sister I never had. She was caring and very supportive. She always knew when I needed a lift. It was during the pandemic when we were closest; she would call me in the wee hours of the night when she craved something yummy to eat.

She remembered my birthday each year and always sent us Christmas presents, especially to Karla, her goddaughter.

She was a true and loyal friend, and I learned a lot of things from her.

I still cannot get over her loss. I am saddened that I never had a chance to say a proper goodbye. But my heart is filled with so much gratitude for having known her in my lifetime.

I thank you, Nedy, for bringing out the best in me!