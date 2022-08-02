^

Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo watch their first opera in Italy

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 5:46pm
Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo watch their first opera in Italy
Sarah Geronimo and husband Matteo Guidicelli
Sarah Geronimo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli had a date to remember after attending an opera in Verona, Italy over a month ago.

Matteo posted a Facebook video of the couple's trip to the Arena di Verona to see Giuseppe Verdi's "Aida," which was recommended to them by Italian Ambassador Marco Clemente.

Prior to attending the arena proper, the couple shared a bite of appetizers — even toasting their food — before Sarah bought the official program to "Aida."

Several times in the video, Matteo pointed out how huge the crowd was for the opera, and in between the four acts, he would direct the camera at Sarah who was immersed in the program. 

The showing of "Aida" ended around 12:40 a.m. (Italy time), and the two went to find dinner afterward.

"Sharing this beautiful evening with the love of my life, can't ask for anything more. To many more adventure and experience together," Matteo wrote in the video's caption. Apart from Verona, the couple also traveled to the island of Sicily.

Last week, Matteo penned a short birthday message for his wife. 

"You deserve all the love and happiness in the world!! Seeing you bloom into a lady has been an incredible experience. Proud husband right here! Keep that fire burning!" the actor wrote. 

Sarah and Matteo officially tied the knot in Febuary 2020 after seven years of dating. They confirmed their relationship in 2014 and have since kept their married life private.

