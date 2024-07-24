‘Kahit Isang Saglit’ made us teary-eyed at the tribute

Nes Jardin, VP of PPOSI, Ariel Yonzon, department manager, CCP Production and Exhibition; Margarita Moran-Floirendo, president of PPOSI and Ramon Orlina, renowned sculpture artist, present a plaque of recognition and Orlina sculpture for the valuable contributions of Zenaida Rustia Tantoco to the CCP and PPOSI received on her behalf by eldest son Anton T. Huang, president and CEO, Rustan Commercial Corporation and SSI Group, Inc.

MANILA, Philippines — Zenaida R. Tantoco, my Ninang Nedy, was proud of our Filipino talents and believed that Filipino artists are truly world-class. She so enjoyed sharing her love for music and the performing arts that she would often send my mom and I tickets to shows such as the first Philippine run of Miss Saigon where Lea Salonga played Kim, Andrea Bocelli’s concert, and the opera she produced, The Barber of Seville, to name a few.

When she found out that I was in New York for my culinary studies in 2016, she sent me tickets to watch the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra together with Cecile Licad perform at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York. It was such a momentous event as it was the first time a Filipino orchestra performed in the United States. The concert was in celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the USA.

Kevin and Michelle Tan of Megaworld are welcomed by Kathy and Michael Huang at the musical event “Remembering Nedy” at the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines, together with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra Society, Inc. (PPOSI), produced a musical tribute in memory of Zenaida R. Tantoco, my dear Ninang Nedy. She was a trustee of The Cultural Center of the Philippines for 19 years, as she was a true patroness of the arts. She made it her mission to nurture talent through training programs, master classes, sponsorships, fundraising for repairs of musical instruments and the like.

The musical tribute, which was directed by Dennis Marasigan, was held at the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez last Saturday, July 20. The evening began with a cocktail reception followed by the tribute, where Jaime C. Laya, chairman of the CCP Board of Trustees, gave the welcoming remarks and a message from the president of PPOSI, Margie Moran-Floirendo. It was mentioned how Ninang Nedy was a unique woman who helped local artists achieve international fame while balancing being a leader in the corporate world. This was then followed by a presentation of a plaque of recognition from CCP and a sculpture by Ramon Orlina to the Tantoco family, received by Anton Huang. Anton talked about how his mom, Nedy, was such a visionary and how her advocacy was her unwavering support for the arts. It was an appropriate tribute to celebrate her life and her 78th birthday.

Nedy’s advocacy was to support and uplift the careers of musicians and performing artists like the Pundaquit Virtuosi string orchestra with soprano Lizzie Bett Estrada, who paid a musical tribute in her honor.

The first performance was by Dr. Raul Sunico, a world-renowned pianist. He talked about her spirit of generosity, her sincerity and spontaneity then gave a wonderful rendition of Liebestod from Tristan Und Isolde. This was followed by a duet of Kahit Isang Saglit with violinist Diomedes Saraza Jr., a graduate of The Juilliard School. It was such an emotional number that brought most, if not the entire audience, to tears.

The next number was La Vie En Rose, flawlessly performed by Pundaquit Virtuosi, a string ensemble and soprano Lizzie Bett Estrada. It was our first time catching a performance by Lizzie, and we were absolutely blown away! This 21-year-old CCP Young Music Scholar is currently on a full scholarship at The Royal Academy of Music in London. Together with The Philharmonic Orchestra Strings Ensemble conducted by Herminigildo Ranera, Lizzie sang her rendition of Ah Voi Condur Volete… from II Signor Bruschino.

The Philippine Opera Company (POC) performed a love-song medley of Saan Ka Man Naroroon, Hindi Kita Malimot and Bato Sa Buhangin from Harana. Harana is a cultural tool of the POC, which aims to promote cultural preservation for future generations. They tour around the country and abroad to celebrate and share Philippine heritage through music and movement.

The cast sing Light of a Million Mornings as their finale for the musical tribute to Nedy at the CCP: Featured artists were Lizzie Bett Estrada, Dr. Renato B. Lucas, Nomher Nival, Byeong-in-Park, Rachelle Gerodias Park, Diomedes Saraya, Jr., Raul Sunico, Philippine Opera Company’s Harana, the PPO String Ensemble with Herminigildo Ranera as conductor, Pundaquit Virtuosi under Gabriel Mendoza, and Viva Voce.

Tenor and opera singer Nohmer Nival performed Celeste Aida from Aida followed by cellist Dr. Renato B. Lucas with Romanza by Fr. Alejo. Viva Voce, who referred to ninang Nedy as “The Champion of the Artists” and a true inspiration, performed Chi Mi Frena In Tal Momento from Lucia di Lammermoor.

Baritone Byeong-in Park sang Largo al Factotum from the comedy opera The Barber of Seville, followed by soprano Rachelle Gerodias-Park. Rachelle shares how Ninang Nedy was present throughout her entire career in a teary-eyed speech and introduction to her number, Signore Ascolta from Turandot. This led to the husband-and-wife duet of Gaano Ko Ikaw Kamahal and lastly, the culminating number of Light of a Million Mornings featuring the entire cast.