^

Entertainment

Liza Soberano 'ecstatic' to star in Hollywood film with Cole Sprouse

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 12, 2022 | 8:27am
Liza Soberano 'ecstatic' to star in Hollywood film with Cole Sprouse
Composite images of Liza Soberano and Cole Sprouse
Liza Soberano via Instagram, Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano's goal of breaking into Hollywood has come true after she confirmed that she is starring in a project with Hollywood stars Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton.

Fans of fellow artist James Reid, who manages Liza through the record label Careless, were keen to notice that Liza recently followed Cole and Kathryn on Instagram, and the two now follow her back.

Then, just this morning, Liza confirmed the news that she is currently working with Cole and Kathryn on the movie "Lisa Frankenstein," which gives an '80s high school twist to the popular tale by Mary Shelley.

"Ecstatic to be part of this film," Liza wrote on Instagram.

"I’m ecstatic (you're) a part of this film!!!!" Kathryn commented on Liza's post.

The Chief Executive Officer of events production agency JSLA Events, Jessie Stafford, reposted an image of Kathryn published on her Instagram, showing a clapper and chair from "Lisa Frankenstein" while tagging Liza, the film's director Zelda Williams, and Transparent Arts.

Related: Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

Transparent Arts is a California-based artist management and record label that handles James and the music group Far East Movement; the label's Instagram account tags the two in their bio as well as Liza.

Talent manager Ogie Diaz said earlier this May that Liza wanted to pursue a career in Hollywood, and a month later officially signed with James' Careless label.

Cole is best known for his roles on as Cody Martin in the Disney show "Suite Life," and as Jughead on "Riverdale," while Kathryn appeared in HBO's "Big Little Lies," the video game movie "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," and will next appear in Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

"Lisa Frankenstein" will be penned by Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody and will be the feature directorial debut of Zelda Williams, daughter of the late comedian Robin Williams, who is part-Filipino through her mother's side.

RELATED: Liza Soberano shares why she signed with James Reid's Careless Music

COLE SPROUSE

JAMES REID

KATHRYN NEWTON

LIZA SOBERANO

ZELDA WILLIAMS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wil Dasovich breaks silence over Alodia Gosiengfiao engagement
Exclusive

Wil Dasovich breaks silence over Alodia Gosiengfiao engagement

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Wil Dasovich seemed unbothered by recent news that his girlfriend of four years, fellow YouTube sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl to compete at international pageant following Binibining Pilipinas victory

Hipon Girl to compete at international pageant following Binibining Pilipinas victory

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 22 hours ago
The Angono candidate now holds the record as the Binibini who has received the most number of special awards.
Entertainment
fbtw
Cherie Gil's emotional apology to Vice Ganda trends anew

Cherie Gil's emotional apology to Vice Ganda trends anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A video of Cherie Gil's emotional apology to Vice Ganda in 2014 resurfaced online after the veteran actress' death. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez, KaladKaren go viral after 'unity' comments in 'It's Showtime'

Ruffa Gutierrez, KaladKaren go viral after 'unity' comments in 'It's Showtime'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez and comedienne KaladKaren trended online after social media users noticed that the latter seemingly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta reunites with KC Concepcion following Cherie Gil's death

Sharon Cuneta reunites with KC Concepcion following Cherie Gil's death

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta reunited with daughter KC Concepcion following Cherie Gil’s death.  
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Miss Universe allows moms, wives to join starting 2023

Miss Universe allows moms, wives to join starting 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 41 minutes ago
In a move to be more "inclusive," Miss Universe has announced that mothers and married women are now allowed to join...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano expecting first baby

Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano expecting first baby

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola is set to become parents. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Wu shares the exciting journey of his Westworld character

Daniel Wu shares the exciting journey of his Westworld character

By Jerry Donato | 9 hours ago
Daniel Wu forms part of Westworld Season 4’s ensemble acting. The actor, who is also into directing and producing, portrays...
Entertainment
fbtw
Remembering the good times with Cherie Gil

Remembering the good times with Cherie Gil

By Baby K. Jimenez | 9 hours ago
I remember way back in the late ‘60s (?), when I was just starting to cover entertainment, I got a call from veteran...
Entertainment
fbtw
The lasting theme of love and loss

The lasting theme of love and loss

By Ferdinand S. Topacio | 9 hours ago
It’s all been done before, a couple whose romance is ill-fated because one of them is terminal: the original was Love...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user