Liza Soberano 'ecstatic' to star in Hollywood film with Cole Sprouse

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano's goal of breaking into Hollywood has come true after she confirmed that she is starring in a project with Hollywood stars Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton.

Fans of fellow artist James Reid, who manages Liza through the record label Careless, were keen to notice that Liza recently followed Cole and Kathryn on Instagram, and the two now follow her back.

Then, just this morning, Liza confirmed the news that she is currently working with Cole and Kathryn on the movie "Lisa Frankenstein," which gives an '80s high school twist to the popular tale by Mary Shelley.

"Ecstatic to be part of this film," Liza wrote on Instagram.

"I’m ecstatic (you're) a part of this film!!!!" Kathryn commented on Liza's post.

The Chief Executive Officer of events production agency JSLA Events, Jessie Stafford, reposted an image of Kathryn published on her Instagram, showing a clapper and chair from "Lisa Frankenstein" while tagging Liza, the film's director Zelda Williams, and Transparent Arts.

Transparent Arts is a California-based artist management and record label that handles James and the music group Far East Movement; the label's Instagram account tags the two in their bio as well as Liza.

Talent manager Ogie Diaz said earlier this May that Liza wanted to pursue a career in Hollywood, and a month later officially signed with James' Careless label.

Cole is best known for his roles on as Cody Martin in the Disney show "Suite Life," and as Jughead on "Riverdale," while Kathryn appeared in HBO's "Big Little Lies," the video game movie "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," and will next appear in Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

"Lisa Frankenstein" will be penned by Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody and will be the feature directorial debut of Zelda Williams, daughter of the late comedian Robin Williams, who is part-Filipino through her mother's side.

