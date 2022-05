Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that Liza Soberano wants to pursue a career in Hollywood.

In his latest video blog on his YouTube channel, Ogie said Liza still has a career in the Philippines, but she wants to also pursure her career in Hollywood.

"Ang alam ko talaga 'yun nga, iba na ang career na tatahakin ni Liza. May career pa rin siya rito pero gusto niyang magkaroon din ng opportunity sa Hollywood," Ogie said.

"Ang importante ngayon kay Liza ay ang kanyang inner happiness at 'yan naman ay nakikita ko sa kanya na happy siya inside, 'yun ang importante," he added.

Ogie also debunked romantic rumors between Liza and James Reid, who were spotted at the first annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles.

"Ako naniniwala na sila pa rin. Nagkataon lang na may family affair si Quen sa Spain at 'yung kanyang tour doon sila ay mayroon din," Ogie said

"Basta ako naniniwala friends si Liza at si James Reid,” he added. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update

RELATED: Liza Soberano, James Reid represent Philippines in 1st annual Gold Gala in LA