Hipon Girl makes history as Binibini with most special awards

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 10:27am
Bb. Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Nicole Budol
MANILA, Philippines — Herlene Nicole Budol will forever be part of the Binibining Pilipinas (BBP) history.

The Angono candidate now holds the record as the Binibini who has received the most number of special awards. 

During the recent BBP coronation night, she was named Miss Shein, Miss Pizza Hut, Binibining Kumu, Jag Denim Queen, Binibining Silka, Manila Bulletin's Readers' Choice, and Miss World Balance.

When asked how she feels about this, the former "Wowowin" co-host simply said there will be many other candidates who will also receive numerous special awards in the coming years.

Hipon Girl, as she is fondly known from her moniker on the boobtube, said that young girls who aspire to join Binibining Pilipinas, or any pageant for that matter, must be prepared physically, mentally, and financially.

"Kailangan makahanap sila ng sponsor. Masuwerte ako at ang aking manager na si Wilbert Tolentino ang tumulong sa mga gastusin ko. Siya rin ang nag-udyok sa akin para sumali sa Binibining Pilipinas."

She credits her victory, partly, to her Squammy Walk. She says her pasarela is so called "Squammy" because it is her "walk to success." 

And true enough, while not a recipient of one of the four crowns, she, nonetheless, went home proclaimed as 1st runner-up — a feat in itself, considering it was her first foray into a national pageant and one filled with so many qualified entrants. For some, even qualifying for the Top 12 was synonymous to victory.

RELATED: 'Noong una po masakit': Herlene Budol on her alias 'Hipon Girl'

HERLENE NICOLE BUDOL

HIPON GIRL
