'Noong una po masakit': Herlene Budol on her alias 'Hipon Girl'

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Nicole Budol opened up on how she really feels being called "Hipon Girl."

In her interview with Jessica Soho on the Sunday show "Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho," Herlene admitted that she was hurt being called "Hipon Girl" at first.

“Noong una po masakit. Gusto ko nga pong manampal kapag tinawag akong hipon dati,” she said.

She, however, said that the moniker became her identity and helped her become popular. Now, she does not mind it.

“Hindi ko na po iiwanan iyong pagiging hipon ko,” she said. “Masarap din po pala sa feeling na iyong panlalait na iyon, dadalhin ka sa maganda,” she said.

In the same interview, Herlene also shared that she regrets that her grandmother is no longer alive to celebrate her success. Her grandmother died before she graduated from college and while she was in the middle of her preparation for this year's Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

“Bigat po. May pinagdadaanan po ako pero wala pong magawa,” she said while crying.

“Kailangan ko po nakangiti habang nagpe-perform. Pero hindi po nila alam na ang sakit po na habang naglalakad po ako, wala na pala iyong lola ko. Sabi ko, 'Sana hindi na ako sumali. Baka nakasama ko siya ng matagal.' Pero hindi po pala, kasama ko rin po pala siya hanggang ngayon,” she added. —GMA News Public Affairs YouTube channel

