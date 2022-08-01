Hipon Girl fails to 'budol' Binibining Pilipinas Grand International crown

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, ended her Binibining Pilipinas journey as the 1st runner-up in the pageant.

At the coronation night held yesterday until this morning in Araneta Coliseum, Herlene fulfilled her dreams of joining one of the most prestigious pageants in the country.

Herlene was the one with the most "budol" at the special awards category, bagging the titles Binibining Shein, Binibining Pizza Hut, Binibining Kumi, Jag Queen, Binibining Silka and Binibining World Balance.

She also fulfilled her promise to speak Tagalog at the pageant.

At the pageant's announcement of Top 12, hosts Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordoves asked the Top 12 how they envision the country in the next six years.

“Kapatiran o sisterhood, yan ang aking natutunan sa Binibining Pilipinas na tinuro sa amin ni Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach na kailangan nating magkaisa lalong-lalo na para sa ating bansa,” Herlene said.

“Walang kulay ang makakapagbuklod sa atin kung hindi isang kulat lang ang dapat mamayagpag, yan ang kayumanggi, kulay ng ating lahi,” she added.

At the top 12 question and answer portion, she was asked, "What has been your biggest transformation since you joined and how could this make you deserving of a crown tonight?"

"Para sa akin, isang karangalan na nakatungtong ako dito sa Binibining Pilipinas bilang isang binibining hindi inaasahan. Para sa akin, ang sarap pa lang mangarap. Walang imposible. Isa po akong komedyante na laki sa hirap at ang aking transpormasyon ay magbigay ng inspirasyon because I know for myself that I'm uniquely beautiful with a mission."

