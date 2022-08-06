Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson break up after nine months of dating

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quits after less than a year of being in a relationship.

Sources close to Kardashian and Davidson have told outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, People, and E!News that the two broke up earlier this week due to distance and schedule constraints.

Insiders that told E! said the two have "a lot of love and respect for each other" but have made the decision to remain friends.

Kardashan and Davidson were rumored to be an item in October 2021 around the time the socialite-entrepreneur hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live," where she shared an onscreen kiss with the comedian.

These speculations spread months after Kardashian officially filed for divorce with rapper Kanye West after nearly seven years and four children together.

Kardashan and Davidson first went public as a couple at the 2022 Met Gala and White House Correspondents' Dinner, both in May, and have been more open about their relationship ever since.

Davidson is currently in Australia shooting the upcoming film "Wizards!" while Kardashian is busy with her many beauty lines as well as her new Hulu show with her family "The Kardashians."

