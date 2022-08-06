^

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson break up after nine months of dating

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 6, 2022 | 11:12am
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson break up after nine months of dating
Kim Kardashian with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quits after less than a year of being in a relationship.

Sources close to Kardashian and Davidson have told outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, People, and E!News that the two broke up earlier this week due to distance and schedule constraints.

Insiders that told E! said the two have "a lot of love and respect for each other" but have made the decision to remain friends.

Kardashan and Davidson were rumored to be an item in October 2021 around the time the socialite-entrepreneur hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live," where she shared an onscreen kiss with the comedian.

These speculations spread months after Kardashian officially filed for divorce with rapper Kanye West after nearly seven years and four children together.

Kardashan and Davidson first went public as a couple at the 2022 Met Gala and White House Correspondents' Dinner, both in May, and have been more open about their relationship ever since.

Davidson is currently in Australia shooting the upcoming film "Wizards!" while Kardashian is busy with her many beauty lines as well as her new Hulu show with her family "The Kardashians."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian debuts new reality show 'The Kardashians', shares PDA photos with Pete Davidson

KIM KARDASHIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cherie Gil dies, Sid Lucero confirms

Cherie Gil dies, Sid Lucero confirms

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 13 hours ago
Actress Cherie Gil passed away at 5 p.m. today, talent manager and Cherie’s friend Anabelle Rama posted on Instagram....
Entertainment
fbtw
Guanzon praises 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' claims box office success

Guanzon praises 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malacañang' claims box office success

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Former Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon lauded FAMAS 2022 big winner "Katips" after watching the martial...
Entertainment
fbtw
Guanzon praises 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' claims box office success

Guanzon praises 'Katips,' 'Maid in Malacañang' claims box office success

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Former Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon lauded FAMAS 2022 big winner "Katips" after watching the martial...
Entertainment
fbtw
Derek Ramsay on married life with Ellen Adarna: It&rsquo;s really peaceful

Derek Ramsay on married life with Ellen Adarna: It’s really peaceful

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna love to play funny pranks on each other and share crazy couple antics online, including yoga...
Entertainment
fbtw
K Brosas, Pokwang involved in car accident in US

K Brosas, Pokwang involved in car accident in US

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Comediennes K Brosas and Pokwang sustained minor injuries after involving in a car accident in Dallas, Texas recently.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
GMA thanksgiving gala celebrates &lsquo;comeback&rsquo; of showbiz

GMA thanksgiving gala celebrates ‘comeback’ of showbiz

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Kapuso stars descended on the red carpet for the first-ever GMA Thanksgiving Gala to mark the network’s 72nd anniversary...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gomez always means business

Richard Gomez always means business

By MJ Marfori | 11 hours ago
rom showbiz, fatherhood, sports to YouTube and politics, there isn’t an endeavor where Richard Gomez, also known as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marq Dollentes inspires listeners to keep going in Kaibigan

Marq Dollentes inspires listeners to keep going in Kaibigan

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Marq Dollentes has made his contribution to the thickening narrative about finding one’s inner strength in a challenging...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jimmy Bondoc loses P1M in music equipment from fire

Jimmy Bondoc loses P1M in music equipment from fire

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Singer Jimmy Bondoc has reportedly lost music instruments and equipment worth P1 million as they were destroyed in a fire...
Entertainment
fbtw

TNT brings Sarah G and Mimiyuuuh together for epic collab

21 hours ago
Fans can get their saya going by joining Sarah G. and Mimiyuuuh on the ‘Tuloy Ang Saya’ dance challenge and sharing their version on TikTok.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with