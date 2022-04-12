^

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian debuts new reality show 'The Kardashians', shares PDA photos with Pete Davidson

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 7:49pm
Kim Kardashian debuts new reality show 'The Kardashians', shares PDA photos with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian with Pete Davidson
Instagram / Kim Kardashian

MANILA, Philippines — Lifestyle icon and reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed how close her relationship is with current boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson.

Kim posted on Instagram photos of her and Pete intimately close after a dinner out at Jon & Vinny's restaurant in Los Angeles, simply with the caption "late nite snack."

Kim and Pete had just come form the premiere of the former's new reality show with her family "The Kardashians" on Hulu. Pete did not join Kim on the red carpet, but it was the couple's first public event together.

Related Stories: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce finalized

"He's here to support me. It's my thing. I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here," Kim told E! News on the red carpet.

Joining them for dinner were Kim's sister Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker, as well as a few longtime friends. Kim was still wearing her silver dress by Mugler from the premiere event, while Pete had taken off his black blazer.

Kim admitted to TODAY's Hoda Kotb that her relationship with Pete "the last thing that she was really planning on," though she later said that she has learned to keep aspects of her relationship private, adding that she is "having so much fun" with Pete.

RELATED: 
Kanye West blocked on Instagram for alleged hate speech vs Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

KIM KARDASHIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Twitter users to Claudine Barretto: Let Rico Yan rest

Twitter users to Claudine Barretto: Let Rico Yan rest

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Netizens asked actress Claudine Barretto to not use her deceased ex-boyfriend Rico Yan for her political campaign. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Baron Geisler's wife Jamie Evangelista explained the viral video wherein he and the actor were seen fighting.
Entertainment
fbtw
'We broke up last year': Andrea Brillantes shares Seth Fedelin was her first heartbreak

'We broke up last year': Andrea Brillantes shares Seth Fedelin was her first heartbreak

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she and on-screen partner Seth Federlin were in a relationship for more...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharlene San Pedro to graduate from college, hits back at Xian Gaza

Sharlene San Pedro to graduate from college, hits back at Xian Gaza

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Sharlene San Pedro is set to graduate from college. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez teases Rayver Cruz about rumored relationship with Julie Anne San Jose

Regine Velasquez teases Rayver Cruz about rumored relationship with Julie Anne San Jose

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velaquez teased Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose about their rumored relationship
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
"No reason to be upset": Jennifer Garner on ex-husband Ben Affleck's second engagement to Jennifer Lopez

"No reason to be upset": Jennifer Garner on ex-husband Ben Affleck's second engagement to Jennifer Lopez

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Actress Jennifer Garner reportedly revealed her thoughts on ex-husband Ben Affleck becoming engaged to Jennifer Lopez ag...
Entertainment
fbtw
Francine Diaz's mother, cousin lambast Andrea Brillantes

Francine Diaz's mother, cousin lambast Andrea Brillantes

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz’s mother and cousin lambasted Andrea Brillantes after her Instagram Live on Monday...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to appear in 'Better Call Saul' final season

'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to appear in 'Better Call Saul' final season

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the two leading men of "Breaking Bad," are set to guest star in the final season of the show's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Donita Rose addresses bashers of relationship with gospel singer

Donita Rose addresses bashers of relationship with gospel singer

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Host-actress Donita Rose thanked those people who supports her with her new relationship with gospel singer Felson Palad...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Adam Project' breakout star Walker Scobell to play Percy Jackson in upcoming live-action series

'The Adam Project' breakout star Walker Scobell to play Percy Jackson in upcoming live-action series

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
The long hunt for an actor to play the titular role in the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" live-action series has ended...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with