Kim Kardashian debuts new reality show 'The Kardashians', shares PDA photos with Pete Davidson

MANILA, Philippines — Lifestyle icon and reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed how close her relationship is with current boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson.

Kim posted on Instagram photos of her and Pete intimately close after a dinner out at Jon & Vinny's restaurant in Los Angeles, simply with the caption "late nite snack."

Kim and Pete had just come form the premiere of the former's new reality show with her family "The Kardashians" on Hulu. Pete did not join Kim on the red carpet, but it was the couple's first public event together.

"He's here to support me. It's my thing. I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here," Kim told E! News on the red carpet.

Joining them for dinner were Kim's sister Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker, as well as a few longtime friends. Kim was still wearing her silver dress by Mugler from the premiere event, while Pete had taken off his black blazer.

Kim admitted to TODAY's Hoda Kotb that her relationship with Pete "the last thing that she was really planning on," though she later said that she has learned to keep aspects of her relationship private, adding that she is "having so much fun" with Pete.

