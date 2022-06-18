Director Shandii Bacolod completes nine-part BL series before passing on

Independent film director Shandii Bacolod may have passed on early this June, but he left behind a drama that tackles a rare, apocalyptic plot and yet, displays the penultimate eroticism in a BL (boy’s love) series.

Shandii apparently based Love at the End of the World on real people he met. Five years ago, when he was still a student of award-winning screenwriter and now newly-conferred National Artist for Film Ricky Lee, Shandii started writing the story, originally a screenplay.

“It started as a story of two guys who were in turmoil, finding it hard to tell the world they are in love with each other,” Shandii granted in a recent mediacon just before his demise. “Tapos na-shelve siya. Hindi natuloy.

“When the pandemic started, I tried writing it again. Then, I thought of making it into a series. Lahat ng kwento na alam ko about my friends whom I encountered in my life, nilagay ko sa isang setting.”

Knowing that a lot of stories would tackle the pandemic into its plot, Shandii opted for a worse event. “Magugunaw ang mundo at may asteroid na paparating,” he offered. “That was where I patterned it. Hanggang nabuo na siya. From the original 12 episodes, the series became nine episodes.

“This is a very emotional journey. Imagine, seven days na lang, everyone will die. Ano pa gagawin mo? So there’s a trick question. Ano ba ang mas important for you? I watched it as an audience. May mga scenes na nakakatawa pa rin, but there are scenes na naiyak pa rin ako. This series is very personal for me.”

His “amazing ensemble” was a real challenge for Shandii. “Dati kasi, producer lang ako,” he admitted. “Ngayon, nagdi-direct na ako after 10 years. It was so hard. It was grueling. This Love at the End of the World is one project that’s erotic love story, something na hindi pretentious.

“I wanted total control of my creativity, of everything, the shots. I also want to work with actors who are collaborators or fan ako.”

He was not one who would easily get offended with negative comments thrown his way when it came to his work. “Love at the End of the World becomes a public domain and a property of the one who is watching it,” Shandii pointed out. “Anyone who is watching it has the right to comment. For me, that’s my measure of success if you start a conversation about my work. It’s basically out of my hands anymore.”

Vivamax’s nine-part series that is presently streaming, stars Markki Stroem, Gold Aseron, Kristoff Garcia, Rex Lantano, Nico Loco, Mike Liwag, Elijah Filamor and Yam Mercado.

“I’m a big fan of Markki,” said Shandii. “I follow him sa theater. Lahat ng theater plays niya, I watched.”

The director made it a point to be frank to his actors, who are 90-percent male. “If I tell my actors, I want frontal nudity at hindi nila kaya, we will try something different. Ayoko ng so-so. It’s always left or right, but not in the middle. We need to try something else.”

Throughout the nine-part series, Shandii had scenes where he was undoubtedly challenged. “’Yung pag-ulan ng isda,” he specifically recalled. “We shot in different locations in the Philippines. Meron kami sa Mindoro, Tanay, Cavite, Tagaytay and Metro Manila. Separate cities and locations.

“Pinaka-magastos and pinaka-mahirap. But it was beautiful. ‘Pag napanood niyo, maaaliw kayo. Pero hindi namin sinasayang ang mga isda after the scene. Kinakain namin. Iba-ibang luto. We had to do physical, practical and visual effects.”

Last year, Love at the End of the World had a world premiere at Gagaoolala, the global LGBTQ+ streaming platform.

“After that, the original plan was to get a streaming partner in the Philippines,” Shandii informed. “Maraming nag-message. Bago pa kami mapalabas, with the trailer and the promo, we get a lot of offers from streaming platforms. We chose Vivamax because they are the No. 1 in the Philippines with three million subscribers to date.”

For his final message, Shandii wanted everyone who would watch his series to remember: “Whatever happens in the end, love is all that matters. Especially to us Filipinos, we are very forgiving and loving people.”

Shandii, 37, died June 9 in Bangkok, Thailand. As producer and director, he was behind such films as Culion (2019), What Home Feels (2017), Pendong (2010), Sponsor (2011), Ben & Sam and Fidel (2009), among others.