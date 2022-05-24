Chris Pratt welcomes second baby with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed the birth of their second daughter, almost two years after their first child together.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced the birth of their new baby girl in separate posts on Instagram, while using the same caption.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful," the posts read.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger got engaged in January 2019 and got married later that June. Their eldest daughter Lyla Maria was born on August 2020.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor has a 9-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage with fellow actress and comedian Anna Faris. Schwarzenegger is the eldest child of actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, a member of the Kennedy family.

Pratt wil next be seen in "Jurassic World Dominion" in June, before reprising his Marvel role of Peter "Star-Lord" Quill in "Thor: Love and Thunder" in July.

RELATED: Natalie Portman, Christian Bale take center stage in 'Thor: Love and Thunder ' official trailer